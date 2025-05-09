Fox Greenlights Bible Event Series ‘The Faithful’ From Carol Mendelsohn

Fox has greenlit a new limited series focused on biblical matriarchs, hailing from Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”).

The new series, titled “The Faithful,” will center on the courageous and passionate, yet flawed women whose descendants would shape three of the world’s great faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam, according to the official logline.

Based on the Old Testament’s book of Genesis, the six-episode limited series will specify focus on Sarah and her former slave, Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel. “The Faithful” will rollout over three consecutive weeks during next Easter and Passover season in 2026.

“The Faithful” is executive produced by Mendelsohn under her first look broadcast direct deal with Fox, as well as Julie Weitz (“Game of Silence”) and René Echevarria (“Carnival Row,” “The 4400”), who wrote the pilot

and will also serve as showrunner.

“’The Faithful’ follows The Old Testament’s heroic, Biblical matriarchs and opens a new lane of storytelling at FOX. This show is the definition of strong, female character-driven storytelling, exploring timeless themes that originated thousands of years ago, yet remain startlingly modern and relatable,” Fox TV network president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Carol, Julie and René bring unbelievable depth, dimension, intimacy and surprise to stories so many think they know but will completely rediscover through this powerful new lens.”

“The Faithful” hails from Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global.

See below for the descriptions of the central characters and plots.

Sarah & Hagar

Sarah feels incomplete without the child that has been promised to her and her husband, Abraham, by God. After braving isolation, famine, the ire of Pharaoh, and several more years of barrenness, she resorts to her own plan to bring a child into the world involving her maidservant Hagar and Abraham. However, jealousy soon sets in after Hagar gives birth to Ishmael (from whom the prophet Mohammed will descend). Then a miracle happens. Though well past her childbearing years, Sarah and Abraham conceive and have a son of their own, Isaac. Lineage, birthrights and personal freedom are at odds with long-held grievances and shattered love.

Rebekah

After a difficult and painful pregnancy, Rebekah prophetically learns that she will birth twins who will be divided and that the elder will serve the younger. Her sons exist in conflict from the very start, with Jacob literally holding onto his brother Esau’s heel during birth. While her husband, Isaac, is firm in the right of succession for Esau, Rebekah is equally convinced that Jacob is the most deserving one to be the rightful heir. After watching the boys grow into very different men, she is determined to cajole, manipulate and even deceive Isaac, now on his deathbed, to ensure that Jacob is the chosen one. By executing the ultimate deception, Rebekah sets the stage for one of history’s most paramount moments of brother against brother, family destiny and fulfilled prophecy.

Leah & Rachel

Once the best of friends, Leah and her younger sister, Rachel, both yearn for Jacob’s heart and hand in marriage. But Jacob’s heart is with Rachel, whose beauty has captivated him. However, on Jacob and Rachel’s wedding night, her father tricks Jacob and sends Leah into the marriage tent instead of Rachel. So now he is compelled to marry Leah as well, forcing the sisters into a bitter rivalry for Jacob’s love. While Rachel has his heart, it’s Leah who presents Jacob with his firstborn son (and many more to follow). Rachel eventually births a son, Joseph, but the pregnancy and delivery nearly kill her. As Jacob, the rivalrous sisters and their clan return to the promised land of Canaan, Rachel makes the ultimate sacrifice to complete their family. Between them, the sisters bore the famed twelve tribes of Israel, from whom will descend Moses, Joshua, and eventually, two thousand years later, Jesus of Nazareth.

