Josh Charles to Star in Fox Medical Comedy Based on British Hit ‘Doc Martin’

Josh Charles will star in Fox’s latest medical series “Best Medicine,” an adaptation of the British hit series “Doc Martin.”

The medical comedy, which will premiere during the 2025-26 TV season, follows the success of the network’s medical drama “Doc” — which was also adapted from a hit Italian series.

“The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humor, and with ‘Best Medicine’ coming to Fox, that eccentricity gets a smalltown America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity,” President of Fox Television Network Michael Thorn said.

“Best Medicine” will center around Martin Best (Charles), a talented surgeon who abruptly leaves his career behind in Boston and moves to a quaint East Coast fishing village to become a general practitioner. Martin’s blunt, big-city bedside manner does not quite mesh with the locals in the small town. In his attempts to distance himself from the residents of the town, he somehow becomes intertwined in the “feuds and fantasies” of the villagers.

“The Office” producer Ben Silverman, “Stick”‘s Rodney Ferrell and Liz Tuccillo of “Sex and the City” will all executive produce the series for Fox Entertainment. Mark Crowdy and Philippa Braithwaite from “Doc Martin” will also executive produce the comedy series and support its adaptation. The British medical comedy was originally produced by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions, and will be brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

“The entire Propagate team is thrilled to be working with Fox Entertainment on this extraordinary adaptation by Liz Tuccillo of the global hit ‘Doc Martin,’” Silverman said. “Josh Charles is the perfect lead for this brilliantly character-driven comedic procedural. ‘Best Medicine’ is a world we’ll all want to be part of.”

Charles is best known for his performances as Will Garner in “The Good Wife,” which earned him two Emmy Award nominations. The actor has also appeared in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Dead Poets Society.”

The one-hour comedy series is set to premiere on Fox in the 2025-2026 season.