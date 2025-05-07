‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Canceled at Fox After One Season

Fox has canceled its tropical drama “Rescue: HI-Surf,” TheWrap has learned. The series will not be returning after airing one season on the broadcaster.

The drama was originally supposed to go to HBO Max before it was picked up by Fox for a fall 2024 air date. Season 1 concluded in late March of this year. Created by Matt Kester, the action-drama followed a team of lifeguards in the North Shore of O’ahu, Hawaii, which is known as the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Arielle Kebbel led the cast alongside Adam Demos, Robbie Magasiva, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono and Zoe Cipres.

In addition to creating the series, Kester served as an executive producer alongside co-showrunners John Wells and Daniel Nathanson. Erin Jontow also executive produced for John Wells Productions. “Rescue: HI-Surf” was a co-production between Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment Studios.

Fox recently renewed its freshman drama “Doc” for a second season. However, the fates of “The Cleaning Lady,” “Accused” and “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” are currently unknown. On the comedy side, Fox hasn’t announced if “Animal Control” or “Going Dutch” will be returning.

Earlier this year, Fox gave a four-season pickup to three of its most popular animated comedies, “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.” Dan Harmon’s “Krapopolis” was previously renewed through Season 4, and “Universal Basic Guys” also scored a Season 2 renewal. As for “The Great North” and “Grimsburg,” the fates of those two series is still unknown. Decisions about these on-the-bubble shows will likely be announced on Monday during the company’s advertiser Upfronts day.