Fox Gives 4-Season Renewals to ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Fox has given a major commitment to adult animated series “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

The network has renewed all three series for four additional seasons, Fox announced Wednesday. The network also announced that “American Dad!” would be returning to Fox, and granted the series a four-season pickup as well.

The pickups bring the each series through the 2028-29 broadcast season on Fox, renewing “Bob’s Burgers” for Seasons 16-19, “Family Guy” for Seasons 24-27 and “The Simpsons” for Seasons 37-40, extending “The Simpsons’” reign as the longest-running scripted primetime series.

The renewal of “American Dad!” marks a homecoming for the series, which first debuted on Fox in 2005 and ran on the network through 2014 before moving over to TBS, and airing reruns across TBS, TruTV and Adult Swim. The series, which was created Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, now lands back at Fox with a commitment for Seasons 20-23.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” Fox TV network president Michael Thorn said in a statement.

“The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney,” Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

“The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” are all produced by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series,” head of 20th television animation Marci Proietto said. “We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘American Dad’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for years to come.”