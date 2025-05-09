‘Suits LA’ Canceled After One Season on NBC

“Suits LA” won’t be returning for a second season at NBC.

NBC has opted not to renewed the “Suits” spinoff series for an additional season, leading the Stephen Amell-led show to end after just one season. The news comes before “Suits LA” airs its Season 1 finale on May 18.

In “Suits LA,” Amell starred as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. “His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” the official logline reads.

The supporting cast of “Suits LA” includes Josh McDermitt (“The Walking Dead”), Lex Scott Davis (“Ricky Stanicky”) and Bryan Greenberg (“How to Make It in America”).

The spinoff series also saw “Suits” star Gabriel Macht reprise his role as fan-favorite Harvey Specter for a three-episode arc, while Rick Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on the USA Network legal drama, reprised his role in one episode.

After Macht’s three-episode arc, he told TheWrap “never say never” on whether he could return as Harvey in a potential second season, adding “it would have to make sense with what my schedule looks like.”

“I think these guys have what they need to keep the show up and running,” Macht said. “There’s a lot of stories they’re going to be able to tell for the old and the new fans.”

The greenlight for “Suits LA” followed the “Suits” streaming craze that exploded during the summer of 2023, which saw “Suits” garner over 12.8 billion minutes of viewing across Netflix and Peacock from June 19 to July 16, 2023. By February 2024, NBC had granted a pilot order to “Suits LA.”

The spinoff series had a bit of a rough start, though, with critical reviews for the pilot episode off the bat.

The news of the cancelation came alongside several other cuts from NBC’s slate, including “The Irrational,” “Lopez vs Lopez” and “Night Court.”