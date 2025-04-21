‘Suits LA’: Gabriel Macht Talks Harvey’s Present-Day Updates and if He’d Return for More Episodes

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Suits LA” Episode 9.

“Suits LA” wrapped up Ted Black’s mission against mobster Pellegrini with Episode 9, also ending the return arc for original series fan-favorite Harvey Specter.

The NBC legal drama returned to New York City in “Bat Signal” as Harvey (Gabriel Macht) enlisted his old friend Ted (Stephen Amell) to take Pellegrini (Anthony Azizi) down once again — after the mobster was granted parole from the last time the duo took him down so many years before. The show’s 2010 storyline also showed how Harvey’s testimony at Pellegrini’s first trial ended up landing him the possibility of parole, setting off the present-day action.

With Kevin (Troy Winbush) helping with the investigation, Ted and Harvey successfully work together to get one of Pellegrini’s lackeys to turn on him. The man had his own baggage with Ted, as it’s revealed that he was responsible for the death of Ted’s brother Eddie (Carson A. Egan). After some banter, legal twists and one explosion, the legal duo got revenge on Pellegrini and also got justice for Eddie.

In the midst of the action, modern-day Harvey revealed some small details about his life since fans last saw him on the original “Suits.” He got a text from a number labeled “My Boy,” asking when he would call to check in, and then mentioned his son to Ted — but refused to divulge his name.

And while there was no update on his wife Donna (Sarah Rafferty), Harvey vaguely revealed he has been working on a “task force.”

TheWrap spoke to Macht about returning to Harvey Specter’s shoes, and if he would do it again should the show return for Season 2.

TheWrap: It’s great to see you reprise the role of Harvey. How did it feel to get back to this role after some time away?

Macht: It’s been a good ride. I’ve had a nice time. It’s been creative, it’s been nostalgic. It’s created a little internet love. (Creator and showrunner) Aaron Korsh told me the storyline, and I went away and thought about it. After the big resurgence on Netflix and the amount of fandom that is out there, I decided that I wanted to do it for them, and then also to support this cast and crew. If I could pass the baton or support them in any way and bring some more eyes to it, I felt like it would be a great idea.

We had a great time. Aaron came through for me with the story and production made it work for me with my family. We had a really good time with it.

How was it to work with Stephen during this chapter of the new show?

Stephen has been exceptional. He is a class act. He is super solid, so grounded. He has been sort of open and willing to try things and be playful with me, and the chemistry just worked out. He’s got a lot on his shoulders, and his character is completely different from Harvey.

[Ted’s] got a huge, devastating backstory that he has to live with and through while maintaining the legalities of his present life and world. Harvey is fortunate enough to come in and help guide him and make sure that he does not have to look over his shoulder all the time.

We saw you mostly in flashbacks to 2010 — when Ted and Harvey were playing baseball together and occasionally collaborating at work — meaning this is Harvey before the original “Suits” had begun. How was it to explore that era of your character?

I love baseball. We ended up shooting at Rancho Park, which is where I went to high school. I played baseball in high school, and that was the park that we would practice at. So that was very nostalgic and totally surreal. My dad came to see a shoot that night. He was sitting in the stands, that was like a sweet moment.

People change over the years, and we found Harvey early on, where he is that guy that we love to hate in a way in the first series. In the first season, Harvey is not the kindest, most gentle guy, he has a thick skin. He’s aggressive, manipulative, very harsh and hard. Those are the elements of Harvey that I’m not crazy about. It’s harder for me to play those moments because it triggers certain behaviors in me that I’m not proud of. Going back to that Harvey, there are beats in some of those flashbacks where he has that energy.

It’s the future Harvey that is more grounded and more wise and more settled. I really enjoyed those beats.

Episodes 8 and 9 do show us Harvey in the present day. How was it to reunite with him and see where he’s at in his life now?

There were nice moments for me to be able to see that he’s enjoying his life, and that he feels secure in his skin. That he is still with his partner and that he has a son, and that he’s focused on that and wants to get back to him. There’s something that was really lovely about all of that for me.

Would you return for more or “Suits LA” in the future?

It would have to make sense with what my schedule looks like. Never say never. But I think these guys have what they need to keep the show up and running. There’s a lot of stories they’re going to be able to tell for the old and the new fans.

“Suits LA” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streams the next day on Peacock.