‘Suits LA’ Honors Late Actor John Amos With Episode 7 Dedication, Special Storyline

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Suits LA” Episode 7.

“Suits LA” honored the late TV star John Amos with a special storyline and dedication nearly a year after his death in August 2024. The “Good Times” star made a guest appearance in the series premiere, playing himself as one of the many high-profile clients of attorney Ted Black (Stephen Amell).

Episode 7, appropriately titled “Good Times,” saw Ted brought back together with his former partner Rick (Bryan Greenberg) to streamline the appointment of a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Amos after his passing.

After agreeing to mend fences in order to honor their client one last time, Ted and Rick disagree after Ted confronts an executive in charge of the star process for not knowing the classic CBS series that made Amos a television legend.

Stephen Amell in “Suits LA.” (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“John Amos was the Sidney Poitier of television,” Ted said as part of his rant. “He should’ve had a star decades ago.”

Rick got the man in charge to agree to Amos getting a star, but it would take at least two years to happen. Ted struggled with waiting too long and letting Amos’ legacy fade away in the meantime, but agreed to the terms knowing a star would happen after some time. The episode ended with the show’s lawyers watching an old episode of “Good Times” in his honor.

Amos previously appeared as himself in Episode 1 of “Suits LA.” He was caught in the middle of Ted Black’s firm collapsing after his partner Stuart (Josh McDermitt) left him with half the firm to join another one in a merger. Rick was leaving with him and Amos asked to jump ship as well, knowing Rick could get him an audition that Ted had advised him not to take. But Episode 7 saw the lawyers make amends for their client — with Ted noting Amos, one of his first clients, had been like a father figure.

Amos died on Aug. 21, 2024 at the age of 84 from natural causes. His breakout role was as James Evans Sr. in “Good Times.” He later starred in the Emmy-winning adaptation of “Roots.”

Bryan Greenberg and Stephen Amell in “Suits LA.” (Trae Patton/NBC)

“Suits LA” airs Sundays on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.