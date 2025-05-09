‘Night Court’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at NBC

It’s the end of the road for the “Night Court” reboot at NBC.

NBC opted not to renew the Melissa Rauch-led sitcom for a fourth season, TheWrap has learned. The news comes just days after “Night Court” aired its Season 3 finale, which left off on a cliffhanger surrounding the romantic life of judge Abby Stone (Rauch).

While the sitcom won’t return to NBC, Warner Bros. TV, which produces the show, is hoping to find a new home for series, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Following in the footsteps of the original “Night Court” sitcom, which ran from 1984 to 1992, the reboot series follows Abby, the daughter of Harry Anderson’s judge Harry Stone, as she presides over a night court in New York City,

More to come …