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The Writers Guild of America is beginning to unionize the growing microdrama space as 27 writers at the studio DramaWave will join the guild after they passed a successful card check.

“DramaWave is a top microdrama app because its writers tell stories that captivate audiences worldwide. We are proud to welcome them into our union,” WGA West President Michele Mulroney said in a statement. “Microdramas are a growing part of the entertainment industry and it’s critical that these writing jobs be union jobs.”

While some microdrama studios have employed WGA member writers on a freelance basis in the past, DramaWave is first studio to have a full-time writing staff represented by the guild.

The unionization process was swift, beginning this past July with the writers informing DramaWave of their intent to unionize on Oct. 28. DramaWave responded by voluntarily recognizing the union pending a card check that was completed on Monday. A starting date on negotiations for a bargaining agreement is still to be determined.

“We love writing for DramaWave’s rapidly growing audience, and we’re excited to organize with the WGA for a voice on the job and the protections and benefits a union contract can provide,” Peter Forbes, senior writer and DramaWave organizing committee member, said. “DramaWave did the right thing by quickly recognizing the union and we look forward to negotiating a fair contract.”

As traditional screenwriting and TV writers room opportunities have diminished with major studios reducing their overall production spends, employment among WGA members has dried up to the point that microdramas and other verticals have become popular alternatives.

As demand for the sub-three-minute mobile platform series grows, efforts to unionize the vertical space are expected to grow as creatives seek improved wages for their work on these series, which have budgets as small as their runtime.