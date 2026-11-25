Ziwe (“Ziwe”), Wendi McLendon-Covey (“St. Denis Medical”), Jessi Draper (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”), Corinne Foxx (“Beat Shazam”), Leah McKendrick (“Voicemails for Isabelle”) and creator Allison Kuch are the latest speakers added to TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2026. The summit takes place Dec. 1 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

They’ll appear across a mix of previously announced panels and recently added conversations. The summit has also expanded its program with several additional sessions, bringing even more voices to the stage, including:

Featured Conversations:

In Her TV Era: Women Defining What’s Next in Entertainment, Presented by Google TV

Television has never had more ways to reach an audience, or more competition for its attention. As streaming, social media and fandom blur together, the women in front of and behind the camera on today’s biggest series are rethinking how shows get developed, discovered and kept alive long after the finale. Actors, creators and executives break down the trends changing how we watch, and what it takes to make a hit that breaks through.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Producer & Actor, “St. Denis Medical”

Alison Eakle, Chief Content Officer, Shondaland

Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Director, Product Monetization & Content Programming, Google TV

Louisa Levy, Creator & Showrunner, “Off Campus”

Ziwe, Writer & Director, “Ziwe”

Main Character Energy: Women Dominating Unscripted TV

Docuseries, competition shows, reality franchises and personality-driven hits: women are redefining what unscripted television can be. The executives, producers and on-screen personalities behind some of today’s most-watched non-fiction programming dig into what audiences want now, why authenticity sells and how to build a franchise that lasts in a streaming-first world.

Jessi Draper, TV Personality, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

Bronwyn Newport, TV Personality, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

Willam, TV Personality, “The Mob” & “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Pitch to Power: Women Getting Stories Made & Seen

From the first pitch to the final greenlight, what does it take to get a great story made, and seen? Women across development, production and on-screen talent pull back the curtain on how projects are discovered, championed and brought to life in an increasingly crowded marketplace, and why backing original voices and taking creative risks still pays off.

Leah McKendrick, Writer, Director, Producer & Actor, “Voicemails for Isabelle”

Corinne Foxx, President, Foxxhole Productions

Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment & Micro-series, TikTok

Natasha Bolouki, Partner & Agent, Unscripted Television, UTA

Steph Green, Director & Executive Producer, “The Good Daughter”

Made for Her: The Business of the Female Audience, Presented by STARZ

If you’ve ever said “just one more episode” at 2 a.m., you’re in good company: women make up two-thirds of STARZ viewers and 70% of its app subscribers. They’re the ones planning their weekends around a binge, filling premieres in full costume and keeping the group chat buzzing after every episode. STARZ’s Alison Hoffman and Kathryn Busby will share on what it really takes to win over the most loyal fans in television. From what women really want to watch and how fan devotion becomes a business advantage to what’s next for the network that has made women its North Star.

Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks

Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ Networks

She Means Business: Creators, Brands & Big Moves, Presented by Whalar

Some of today’s most interesting business stories are unfolding where creators, brands and culture meet. Women are turning audiences into businesses, influence into opportunity and creative ideas into entirely new ventures. Creators and brand leaders talk about how they’re rewriting the rules of the creator economy, building new paths to power and forging the partnerships that drive results.

Allison Kuch, Creator, Entrepreneur & Media Personality

Lynda Chen, Group Brand Marketing & Operations Lead, Waymo

Moderated by Elaine Shui, Head of Client Business, Whalar, part of Accenture Song

Her Life, Her Story: Bringing the Realities of Women to the Screen and Beyond, Presented by National Research Group (NRG)

As women navigate jobs and careers, family plans and pressures, caregiving, financial realities and personal ambitions, their lives rarely fit into a single narrative. This conversation explores how the varied and complex realities of being a woman in America today shape what audiences want to see on screen, how film and television are evolving to reflect women’s experiences more authentically, and where there is still room for stories that better capture the full range of women’s–and all people’s–desires and realities.

Joy Gorman Wettels, Producer & Founder, Joy Coalition

Kamala Avila-Salmon, Founder, Kas Kas Productions

Dr. Nikita T. Hamilton, Writer & Director

Vicki Shabo, Senior Fellow for Gender Equity, Work, Family, and Care & Founder of Entertainment Initiative, New America

Moderated by Katie Kelley, EVP, Head of Content Strategy & Entertainment Platforms, NRG

Featured Workshops:

Claim Your Spotlight: How to Get Noticed Without Going Viral, In Collaboration with the International Screenwriters’ Association (ISA)

You don’t need millions of followers or a viral moment to get noticed. Whether you’re looking to build your personal brand, advance professionally or get your creative work in front of the right people, this hands-on workshop will help you identify what sets you apart and make your visibility count. Attendees will be introduced to the ALIVE storytelling framework (Aligned, Lived, Intentional, Vulnerable, Engaging) and leave with a personalized 30-day visibility plan spanning networking, written content, social media and video.

Erin Darling, Comedian, Writer & Actor

Felicity Wren, VP, Development, ISA & Co-Founder, Unrestricted View

Shayna Weber, Writer, Producer & Founder, My Script Concierge

Chemistry Check: Inside the Director + Casting Director Playbook, In Collaboration with the Alliance of Women Directors (AWD)

Casting is one of the most important creative decisions behind any film or series, yet the process behind it is rarely seen from the outside. This workshop explores the relationship between director, casting director and cast, from translating a creative vision into casting choices to building trust and bringing complex characters to life. Whether you’re an emerging or established director, actor or casting professional, the session offers insight into the casting process and best practices for working together.

Beth Holmes, Casting Director

Rosemary Rodriguez, Director

About Power Women Summit

Presented by STARZ, TheWrap’s Power Women Summit is the most influential gathering of women in entertainment and media. The summit is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women in their professional and personal lives, with a full day of keynote conversations, panels, workshops and networking. #TakeTheLead. Learn more at thewrap.com/pws.

Power Women Summit 2026 is presented by STARZ and sponsored by BBC Studios, Blank Rome, BritBox, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, Google TV, JustWatch Media, Lionsgate, South Coast Plaza, UTA and Whalar, Part of Accenture Song.