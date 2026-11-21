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The Governors Awards signal bold fashion ahead for Hollywood’s awards season, with Charlize Theron leading the charge in Tom Ford. A new San Francisco museum exhibition explores Azzedine Alaïa’s enduring relationships with art and the celebrities who loved him. Supermodel Carolyn Murphy brings her understated elegance to a holiday-ready collaboration with La DoubleJ. And Dior partners with Sundance to champion the next generation of women filmmakers, joining the growing movement of luxury brands supporting talent behind the camera.

Charlize Theron wearing a Tom Ford gown at the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on Nov. 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Source: Getty

Governors Awards Red Carpet Signals Bolder Awards Season Ahead

And we’re off!

The Oscars may be months away, but Hollywood’s red carpet hit parade is already upon us.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ annual Governors Awards marked the beginning of awards season on Sunday, bringing A-listers, contenders and industry power players together with Academy voters to mix and mingle ahead of the nominations.

Tessa Thompson wearing Schiaparelli Fall 2026 couture. Source: Getty

Held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, the ceremony honored eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close, director Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman, Disney’s first Black animator, with honorary Academy Awards. Independent producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, the team behind “Carol” and “Past Lives,” among other films, received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

While last year’s Governors Awards red carpet leaned toward sculptural minimalism, pastel colors and Old Hollywood glamour, this year’s guests turned up the volume. Echoing the adventurous fashion spirit of the recent Academy Museum Gala, stars embraced bold color, pattern, texture and unconventional silhouettes.

Zendaya wearing vintage Giles Deacon. Source: Getty

Charlize Theron led the way in a ravishing red look that put one of the biggest trends on the Spring 2027 runways, the exposed bra, front and center. The gown featured a plunging, draped neckline and straps that barely clung to her shoulders.

Theron, who is styled by Leslie Fremar, has been on a fashion roll lately. She’s proven to be a perfect match for the sensual, sophisticated designs of Tom Ford creative director Haider Ackermann, including the stunning sheer black gown she wore to last month’s Academy Museum Gala, where she was honored with the Icon Award.

It’s a welcome evolution for the actress, who spent 20 years dressing primarily in Dior as the face of the house’s J’adore fragrance. Theron is still a Dior ambassador, but her recent Tom Ford looks have put her back at the top of the best-dressed list.

(And speaking of Dior, get ready for the era of Dior Bond, now that the house’s menswear ambassador, Robert Pattinson, has landed the coveted James Bond role.)

Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, dug deep into the archives for her gold-fringed Fall 2007 gown by London-based designer Giles Deacon, which featured sculptural, padded hips. Tessa Thompson, styled by Karla Welch, made an equally modern statement in a futuristic-looking Schiaparelli Fall 2026 couture bias-cut dress featuring a plunging, sculptural bodice adorned with hand-poured white silicone polka dots and anchored by a gold-tone brooch.

Sandra Hüller wearing Chanel and Sophie Okonedo wearing Luar. Source: Getty

Sandra Hüller represented Chanel in a Fall 2026 couture look that was a floral and feather fantasia, while Sophie Okonedo championed New York designer Raul Lopez’s American label Luar in a shimmering silver gown with pink feather accents and trailing sashes from the Spring 2027 collection.

Julianne Moore wearing Bottega Veneta. Source: Getty

It was also a particularly strong night for Bottega Veneta under creative director Louise Trotter, whose designs first appeared on the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, worn by none other than Julianne Moore and Vicky Krieps. Both were back representing the Italian brand at the Governors Awards, with Moore an animal-print delight and Krieps in a sculptural white ready-to-wear look.

The men were hardly wallflowers, either. Alexander Skarsgård (in a Tom Ford suit, crystal-embroidered waistcoat and shirt) and Pedro Pascal (in a Chanel taupe suit with black piping, a crisp shirt and tie) continued to build on their reputations as two of Hollywood’s more adventurous dressers. Giancarlo Esposito gave them some competition in a maroon tuxedo and polka-dot scarf tie by Paul Smith.

Alexander Skarsgård wearing Tom Ford; Pedro Pascal wearing Chanel; Giancarlo Esposito wearing Paul Smith. Source: Getty

Azzedine Alaïa and Tina Turner, Paris, 1989. Photograph by Peter Lindbergh. Source: Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris//Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

Azzedine Alaïa’s First Major U.S. Retrospective Celebrates a Fashion Original

After successfully reviving Alaïa for a new generation, dressing stars including Rihanna, Zendaya and Margot Robbie, and delivering commercial hits such as the ubiquitous mesh ballet flats and Le Teckel bag, Pieter Mulier has moved on to Versace, leaving the house without a named successor at the helm. But as the industry’s dizzying game of creative director musical chairs continues, a new exhibition in San Francisco makes the case that the legacy of founder Azzedine Alaïa is bigger than any one successor.

Opening Nov. 21 at the Legion of Honor, “Azzedine Alaïa: Sculpting Fashion,” the first major U.S. retrospective devoted to the Tunisian-born couturier, explores his revolutionary approach to fashion, from his sculptural designs to his decision to work outside the traditional runway calendar. It also offers a glimpse into the lesser-known side of the famously private designer: his close relationships with 1980s icons Tina Turner and Grace Jones, for whom he created concert and film costumes. His celebrity appeal endured for decades, of course, with Rihanna memorably wearing a sheer red Alaïa gown to the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Rihanna wearing Alaïa to the 2013 Grammy Awards. Source: Getty

Although he was synonymous with Paris, where he started his business in 1981 after two decades working as a private dressmaker, Alaïa had a strong relationship with the U.S. from the beginning.

“He was very warmly and wholeheartedly embraced in the United States,” Laura Camerlengo, curator in charge of costume and textile arts at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, told WrapStyle. She began working on the Alaïa exhibition four years ago, after researching another influential 1980s designer, Patrick Kelly.

Alaïa’s American breakthrough began when legendary street-style photographer Bill Cunningham photographed French fashion editors wearing his designs for Women’s Wear Daily. By 1982, Bergdorf Goodman fashion director Dawn Mello had invited him to New York to present his first fashion show, an invitation he initially thought was a prank.

Alaïa showed a collection of body-hugging black jersey dresses to an audience that included Andy Warhol and Paloma Picasso. The clothes were a sensation, with Bergdorf Goodman selling $50,000 worth in less than two days. The following year, the U.S. had become his second-largest market outside France, with San Francisco-based I. Magnin among his early supporters.

Fashion designer Azzedine Alaïa with model Farida, 1985. Source: Jean-François Rault/Sygma via Getty Images//Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

His body-conscious designs were a dramatic departure from the loose-fitting silhouettes and androgynous dressing of the 1970s, epitomized by Diane Keaton in “Annie Hall.” With stretch jersey, sculpted leather and second-skin silhouettes, Alaïa’s clothes put the female form back in the spotlight, helping launch a fashion revolution that extended well beyond the luxury market (anyone who wore a black Spandex miniskirt in the 1980s will tell you that).

For Tina Turner, the clothes represented something more personal. The singer first discovered Alaïa’s designs while shopping in Los Angeles in the 1980s. She later met him in Paris, beginning a friendship that would lead to their collaboration on costumes for her Private Dancer tour.

After escaping her abusive marriage to Ike Turner, fashion became a means of reclaiming her body and image. “She really liked that his clothes gave her an attitude. They made her feel very empowered and in control of her body,” Camerlengo said.

Alaïa’s friendship with Turner also brought her into the orbit of photographer Peter Lindbergh, who famously photographed her suspended from the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1989. The beaded dress she wore for the shoot is among the exhibition’s highlights.

Azzedine Alaïa: and Grace Jones at the Fashion Oscars. Source: Getty

Also included is the bandage dress Grace Jones wore to the 1985 Fashion Oscars, where Alaïa was honored. Jones also enlisted the designer to create most of her costumes for the 1985 James Bond film “A View to a Kill,” in part because she wanted to perform her own stunts.

“She wanted Alaïa to create the designs because she thought they would give her a lot of freedom of movement,” Camerlengo said.

That marriage of form and function was fundamental to Alaïa’s approach. Trained in sculpture in Tunis before moving to Paris in the mid-1950s, he was a rare couturier who mastered both tailoring and draping, often working directly on models’ bodies and adjusting garments by fractions of an inch until they were perfect.

The exhibition explores that sensibility by placing his designs in dialogue with paintings, sculpture and decorative arts from the Fine Arts Museums’ collections, including works by Auguste Rodin.

Azzedine Alaïa: Sculpting Fashion. Source: Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

Alaïa was also a passionate collector of fashion.

His collecting began when Cristóbal Balenciaga closed his couture house in 1968. Alaïa acquired a large number of the remaining garments, initially intending to take them apart to study their construction. But he was so impressed by Balenciaga’s craftsmanship that he decided to preserve the pieces as they were.

Over the decades, he assembled an extraordinary collection of fashion history, with works by Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Madame Grès and others. He also developed a particular admiration for American designers, including Hollywood costume designer Adrian, Charles James and Claire McCardell.

The exhibition will include examples of their work from Alaïa’s collection, revealing how American fashion history also informed his designs.

Camerlengo points to James, whose precisely calibrated cutting techniques allowed him to create seemingly weightless volumes. Alaïa encountered James’s work during his 1982 trip to New York and subsequently developed designs that engaged with the American couturier’s geometric principles.

Veronica Webb for Azzedine Alaïa, bustier dress with pins, 1987. Source: Jean-Baptiste Mondino/Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

Long before today’s debates about fashion’s relentless pace and overproduction, Alaïa had rejected the conventional fashion calendar, choosing to show collections only when he was happy with them. Camerlengo sees a kinship between his independent spirit and the Bay Area’s.

“We are the home of Silicon Valley, and there is a rule-breaking mentality here,” she said, adding that California’s growing conversations around sustainability also make Alaïa’s philosophy particularly timely.

His clothes were never intended to be disposable. And indeed, the San Francisco museum has yet to acquire an Alaïa design for its permanent collection. Why? Because many of the local collectors are still wearing theirs.

“I think that also speaks to the timelessness and longevity of his designs,” Camerlengo said.

“Azzedine Alaïa: Sculpting Fashion” is on view Nov. 21, 2026, through April 11, 2027, at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco.

Grace Jones as May Day in the James Bond film A View To A Kill, 1984. Source: Getty

Carolyn Murphy and J.J. Martin celebrate Sisterhood of Light Capsule Collection with an intimate dinner at the Polo Lounge. Source: La DoubleJ

La DoubleJ’s J.J. Martin and Carolyn Murphy Celebrate New Holiday Collection With Starry Beverly Hills Dinner

La DoubleJ founder J.J. Martin came home to Los Angeles last week to celebrate her new holiday collaboration with supermodel Carolyn Murphy, transforming the Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic Polo Lounge private dining room into an Italian wonderland with the label’s colorful homewares.

It was a fitting backdrop for the launch of “Sisterhood of Light,” a capsule collection celebrating female friendship, positive energy and the power of dressing joyfully. The evening drew a fashionable crowd of Hollywood friends and creatives, including Liv Tyler, Natasha Rothwell, Jackie Tohn, Abby Elliott, Sasha Alexander, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Sepideh Moafi, Elaine Welteroth, Desiree Gruber, Rocky Barnes, Marlien Rentmeester, Lisa Eisner, Monet Mazur and Negar Ali Kline.

Martin, a former fashion journalist who moved to Milan and built La DoubleJ into a maximalist lifestyle brand spanning clothing, tableware and home furnishings, has long believed in the transformative power of a fabulous print. Murphy, meanwhile, brings a more understated sensibility to the collaboration. The quintessential American beauty, whose decades-long modeling career has included campaigns for Estée Lauder and some of fashion’s biggest houses, offered a counterpoint to Martin’s exuberant aesthetic.

Sisterhood of Light Capsule Collection celebration at Polo Lounge Beverly Hills. Source: La DoubleJ

“It’s wonderful to see this through the eyes of someone who wouldn’t necessarily love to wear a loud print,” Martin said during a pre-dinner toast. “So what would Carolyn do? It’s champagne silk, a lot of crystals, lace and jacquard.” The resulting collection is a softer, more romantic take on the brand’s DNA, with feather-trimmed jacquard and silver-and-gold sequined versions of the signature Swing Dress (which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year), alongside an ecru duchesse satin bomber jacket and column dress with crystal embroidery, a macramé lace minidress with bell sleeves and more.

The partnership also has a more personal, made-in-L.A. origin story. Murphy and Martin met in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires, when the model had just lost her home and Martin was mourning the Pacific Palisades neighborhood where she grew up. The fires had also destroyed the location of La DoubleJ’s first West Coast store, which was nearing its planned opening.

Nicole Avant, J.J. Martin, Liv Tyler and Jackie Tohn. Source: La DoubleJ

Although Murphy had thrown herself into community service, she was still struggling emotionally when mutual friend Lela Becker, co-founder of fashion brand Mother, brought her together with Martin over lunch to celebrate a Mother x La DoubleJ collaboration.

“It was the dose of joy I needed, the dose of color I needed,” Murphy said during her toast to the collection. The conversation turned to astrology and healing modalities, and Murphy found herself swept up in Martin’s infectious enthusiasm. “J.J., you are a beacon of light, and in that moment you helped lift me up,” she said. When Martin suggested designing a collection together, Murphy initially hesitated. “I said, I’m a minimalist,” she recalled, laughing about Martin’s wonderfully “wackadoodle” energy. “It’s been so fun playing with you and seeing another side of fashion I don’t normally get to see,” she added of the design process.

For Martin, whose official title at La DoubleJ is Founder, Creative Director and Chief Spiritual Officer, Murphy embodies the values she wants the brand to represent. “In this whole realm of raise your vibration, I want to do things with principle and intention,” she said. “We want to collaborate with people who exude the exact same energy we’re talking about. And nobody walks the talk better than Carolyn.” Acknowledging that fashion can be “a real mean girl industry,” Martin praised Murphy’s generosity of spirit. “You have so much beauty on the outside that’s also radiating from the inside,” she told her.

For all the glamour, the evening was a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful fashion collaborations begin with something as simple as one woman lifting up another.

Carolyn Murphy x La DoubleJ Sisterhood of Light collection, $1390-$3900, ladoublej.com.

Carolyn Murphy and Liv Tyler. Source: La DoubleJ

Dior Partners With Sundance to Support Women Filmmakers

Luxury fashion’s investment in women filmmakers has another major player. Parfums Christian Dior is partnering with Sundance Institute to support emerging and mid-career female directors, joining Prada, Chanel and other brands that have made championing women behind the camera part of their cultural missions.

Inspired by the extraordinary life of Christian Dior’s younger sister Catherine Dior, a French Resistance fighter and survivor of Nazi deportation whose courage and independence inspired the Miss Dior fragrance, the initiative will debut at the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, which runs Jan. 21-31 in Boulder, Colo., marking the festival’s first year in its new home.

It will include a new filmmaking award and a fellowship supporting six women working on their second or third feature films. Natalie Portman, a longtime Dior ambassador and outspoken advocate for women in Hollywood, will present the inaugural Miss Dior x Women at Sundance Institute Award.

The award will recognize a rising filmmaker whose creative vision is helping reshape contemporary cinema, while the Women at Sundance Institute Miss Dior Momentum Fellowship will offer more sustained career support. In addition to direct grants, recipients will receive mentorship, coaching, cohort gatherings, creative development opportunities, industry networking and access to Sundance Institute’s community of filmmakers. The emphasis on second and third features is meant to address the career stage when filmmakers who have broken through with acclaimed debuts often struggle to secure financing and maintain momentum.

Natalie Portman attends the Dior Cruise 2026 show May 27, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Source: Getty

The partnership places Dior in the company of other luxury brands that have invested in the women who make movies, rather than just dressing them for the red carpet. Miu Miu was an early pioneer with its “Women’s Tales” series, launched in 2011, commissioning short films from female directors including Ava DuVernay, Agnès Varda and Chloë Sevigny. Chanel followed in 2015 with “Through Her Lens,” its partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival, which provides funding, mentorship and production support to emerging women and nonbinary filmmakers. Now in its 11th year, the program counts directors A.V. Rockwell and Nikyatu Jusu among its alumni.

Luxury conglomerate Kering, parent company of Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, has also been a major player through its “Women in Motion” initiative, launched in partnership with the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. The program has become a fixture of the festival, recognizing established female filmmakers and emerging talent while providing a platform for conversations about gender equality in the industry.

For Dior, the Sundance partnership has a personal connection to the house’s history. After being arrested by the Gestapo in 1944 for her work with the French Resistance and surviving deportation to a concentration camp, Catherine Dior later grew flowers in the Grasse region, where the fragrance industry has deep roots. Her life, which is worthy of a film itself, is a fitting foundation for an initiative dedicated to women telling their own stories. And at a time when luxury brands are increasingly seeking cultural relevance beyond the runway, the new fellowship is a win if it helps more women build careers behind the camera.

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