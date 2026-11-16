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The fashion at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala was daring, dazzling and, in some cases, barely there. Princess Diana’s iconic wardrobe takes center stage at the Reagan Library, from her famous Black Sheep sweater to the gown she wore to dance with John Travolta. Ken Fulk goes Hollywood with a new studio and showroom at the historic Chaplin Studios. And Eleventy Milano brings Italian luxury poolside for an intimate Beverly Hills shopping event with TheWrapBook.

Anya Taylor-Joy, wearing archival Pierre Cardin and Tiffany & Co., and honoree Denis Villeneuve attend the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 7, 2026. Source: Getty

Gucci’s Big Night at LACMA Was Hit and Miss

It was Gucci’s big night to shine at the 15th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala, which raised a record-breaking nearly $7 million for the museum while honoring artist Vija Celmins and director Denis Villeneuve.

As the event’s presenting fashion sponsor since its inception in 2011, the Italian house had the red carpet almost to itself, dressing a parade of Hollywood stars in creative director Demna’s new vision of Gucci glamour.

Now 16 months into his tenure, Demna had a chance to make a bigger statement than last year, when he had been at Gucci for just four months. He also got a shout-out from LACMA director Michael Govan for making Los Angeles his home.

There was certainly no shortage of naked dressing, with Demna taking Gucci’s sexed-up aesthetic to the limit. Interestingly, the most daring looks were largely left to the models, with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Candice Swanepoel both fresh off the Victoria’s Secret runway in Los Angeles and apparently not quite ready to put their clothes back on.

Emily Ratajkowski, Candice Swanepoel and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing Gucci at the 2026 LACMA Gala. Source: Getty

Huntington-Whiteley joined the increasingly popular trend of showing off her backside, wearing a barely-there gown that recalled the Tom Ford Gucci era. Amber Valletta and Alix Earle also flashed some skin, while Emily Ratajkowski and Swanepoel’s Gucci creations made the hip bone an erogenous zone.

Quinta Brunson’s plunging Gucci dress seemed to require more attention from its wearer than any red-carpet look should. And Tyriq Withers turned up in a sparkly polo-shirt look that might have worked for an after-party but felt underdressed for a museum gala. Demna has never been one to stand on ceremony, but there is something to be said for dressing for the occasion.

Soo Joo Park wearing Gucci at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Source: Getty

Still, when Gucci got it right, it really got it right.

Soo Joo Park’s fabulous feather explosion added something extra to the nearly nude statement, while Parker Posey channeled her inner diva in a sweeping, embroidered white caftan, looking every inch the Hollywood grande dame. Sarah Paulson also embraced her diva side, proving that a little theatricality can go a long way.

Of all the Gucci men, Andrew Garfield made the strongest case for Demna’s take on formalwear in a shiny tuxedo accented with a flower pin.

Sarah Paulson and Parker Posey wearing Gucci. Source: Getty

One Gucci guy who was conspicuously absent from the red carpet was Timothée Chalamet, who skipped the photo op altogether, slipping inside to join his “Dune” director and evening honoree Denis Villeneuve for dinner.

Girlfriend Kylie Jenner walked the carpet solo in a body-hugging, deer-print Ashi Studio couture gown, depriving fashion watchers of what could have been one of the night’s biggest couples-style moments. Chalamet, who has made a career of taking fashion risks, apparently wasn’t in the mood to make a red-carpet statement, opting for a casual Gucci track jacket instead. Or perhaps he was getting a jump on the 2027 Met Gala theme, “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday?”

LACMA CEO and director Michael Govan and Timothée Chalamet. Source: Getty

Beyond Gucci, there were other spectacular fashion moments, including Anya Taylor-Joy’s gobsmacking Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, worn with a sculptural vintage Pierre Cardin gown — another archival fashion moment courtesy of her stylist, Law Roach. Julia Garner also delivered a master class in accessorizing, wearing sculptural ear climbers by L.A. jewelry designer Lisa Eisner with a pitch-perfect black Loewe gown.

Julia Garner wearing Lisa Eisner earrings. Source: Getty

Nicole Kidman looked positively balletic in Chanel straight off the runway, while Morgan Stewart was lovely in Erdem, a label that has been gaining traction on the red carpet lately — and deservedly so. Rosé also made a strong showing in a black Saint Laurent coatdress fresh off the runway, with its playful bow adding a touch of wit to the silhouette.

Nicole Kidman wearing Chanel, Rosé wearing Saint Laurent and Morgan Stewart wearing Erdem. Source: Getty

The men offered some welcome alternatives to the standard tuxedo. Anthony Ramos in Willy Chavarria and Michael Urie in Harbison Studio both made strong cases for a new kind of red-carpet elegance, one that embraces personality while staying true to the dress code.

Michael Urie wearing Harbison Studio, Anthony Ramos in Willy Chavarria and Andrew Garfield in Gucci. Source: Getty

President Ronald Reagan dancing with Princess Diana at the White House, Washington, D.C., Nov. 9, 1985. Source: Getty

Princess Diana’s Fashion Legacy Takes Center Stage at The Reagan Library

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley might seem an unlikely place for a Princess Diana fashion exhibition. But the late princess and the late president crossed paths at one of the most memorable White House pop culture moments of the 1980s, when she visited in 1985 and took to the dance floor with President Reagan and, more famously, John Travolta.

That night, Diana wore a midnight-blue velvet gown by Victor Edelstein, while first lady Nancy Reagan, a fashion plate herself, chose a white beaded James Galanos design. Now, more than four decades later, the two gowns are reunited for the first time as part of “Diana: Love Life Legacy — A Life of Giving,” which made its debut at the Reagan Library.

Australian-born collector Renae Plant, who met Diana as a schoolgirl and spent more than a decade assembling one of the world’s largest private collections of Diana’s belongings, curated the exhibition. It features some 750 pieces spanning Diana’s life, from baby dresses and childhood toys to handwritten letters, jewelry, accessories and an extraordinary array of fashion.

Diana, Princess of Wales at Windsor Polo, June 1981. Source: Getty

The exhibition includes the famous red-and-white Black Sheep sweater by Warm & Wonderful, which became a symbol of Diana’s outsider status in the royal family; a “spare” wedding dress created by Elizabeth and David Emanuel in case the design of her actual wedding gown was leaked; and an unfinished black silk gown by Jacques Azagury, hand-beaded with bugle beads, that Diana never had the chance to wear before her death in 1997. Known as the “Final Goodbye” dress, it is being publicly displayed for the first time, with its straps still pinned from Diana’s final fitting.

Fashion was one of Diana’s most powerful forms of communication, and the exhibition traces how her style evolved from the romantic, ruffled looks of the early 1980s (including the famous see-through skirt) to the sleeker, more confident glamour of her later years. It also highlights her lifelong compassion and dedication to charity.

Gallery view of “Diana: Love Life Legacy A Life of Giving” at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA. Source: Getty

It documents how designers including Elizabeth Emanuel, Victor Edelstein, Catherine Walker and Jacques Azagury helped shape Diana’s public image, whether through fairytale princess dresses, dramatic evening gowns, power suits or the more sophisticated silhouettes that came to define her post-divorce wardrobe. No longer as constrained by royal protocol to wear British designers, she also embraced Versace, Moschino, Escada and Chanel.

There are plenty of delightful pieces, including the wonderful Indian-inspired Zandra Rhodes “Buttons & Bows” dress Diana wore to an event in 1987, as well as white Escada jeans with nautical-inspired gold stars on the pockets, a reminder of how influential her casual wear was, too.

Gallery view of “Diana: Love Life Legacy A Life of Giving.” Source: Getty

Glass cases showcase the matching clutches, pumps and hats she wore with the outfits in the photos displayed nearby, as well as her beloved Lady Dior bags and other luxury accessories. But sadly, not her stockings, with their bow and seam details, which made an indelible impression on me back in the day.

(In the gift shop, you can peruse a fab selection of Diana books, clothing and accessories, including replicas of her wedding ring and the Warm & Wonderful sheep sweater.)

It’s impressive to see the sheer volume of her meticulously assembled looks, which speak to her love of fashion but also serve as a reminder of the intense pressure she was under to look perfect in good times and bad.

Diana’s famous black off-the-shoulder “Revenge Dress,” designed by Christina Stambolian, is not part of the exhibition. Worn to a charity benefit in 1994 on the same night Prince Charles acknowledged his infidelity in a televised interview, the dress is instead headed to Sotheby’s in New York on Dec. 9, where it is expected to fetch $150,000 to $300,000 — further proof of the enduring fascination with Diana’s style.

The dress was last sold at auction in June 1997, just two months before Diana’s death, when she put 79 gowns and dresses from her wardrobe up for sale to benefit cancer and AIDS charities. The exhibition devotes a section to that landmark sale, which takes on an added layer of significance at the Reagan Library, given the president’s complicated legacy surrounding the AIDS crisis. Reagan did not deliver his first major public speech on the epidemic until April 1987, more than six years into his presidency.

Diana: Love Life Legacy — A Life of Giving through May 31, 2027 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Dr, Simi Valley, Calif.

Sotheby’s Auction House London unveils the late Princess Diana’s “Revenge Dress” Sept. 18, 2026. Source: Getty

Ken Fulk at the opening of The Lot, his new studio and gallery space at Chaplin Studios. Source: Ken Fulk Inc./BFA

Ken Fulk Opens New Hollywood Studio and Shoppable Gallery, With Eyes on the Big Screen

Interior designer Ken Fulk has expanded his design empire in Los Angeles with The Lot, a new studio and shoppable gallery at the historic Chaplin Studios in Hollywood.

Built by Charlie Chaplin beginning in 1917 for his film production company, the storied property was later home to A&M Records and Jim Henson Studios before being acquired by musician John Mayer and director McG in 2024.

Mayer was on hand for The Lot’s opening celebration last week, alongside interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, floral designer Eric Buterbaugh and other guests. They sipped cocktails including The Tramp, made with gin, Bitter Bianco and Suze.

John Mayer at the opening of The Lot. Source: Ken Fulk Inc./BFA

The storied address is a fitting one for San Francisco-based Fulk, who has long found inspiration in Hollywood’s Golden Era for his theatrical interiors. (His 2022 Assouline design book is titled “The Movie in My Mind.”)

The new space serves as the Southern California headquarters for his design firm, as well as an appointment-only showroom for his silver-screen-inspired collections. These include outdoor furniture, fabrics, rugs and wallcoverings for Perennials and Sutherland; lighting designed in collaboration with Urban Electric Co.; decorative pillows, coffee table books and jewelry by Alistair McCowan; Fulk’s signature scented candles; and a selection of antiques and art.

Fulk may have even bigger Hollywood ambitions, too. His CAA agents were among the guests at the party, where he hinted that he would like to make a film someday. Not just design the sets, but create the whole thing. Given his flair for storytelling and creating transporting environments, it seems like a natural next act.

In the meantime, Fulk has plenty of hospitality projects in the works. Following his recent revitalization of San Francisco’s historic Huntington Hotel, he’s preparing to unveil new food-and-beverage spaces at The Beverly Hills Hotel, including a supper club, cocktail bar and lounge.

The Lot, 1416 N. La Brea Ave., Hollywood. By appointment.

The Lot at Chaplin Studios in Hollywood. Source: Ken Fulk Inc./BFA

Geoff Schneiderman, North American president of Eleventy, with Carly Steel. Source: Sarah Golonka

Eleventy Milano and TheWrapBook Host Beverly Hills Shopping Event

As Italian luxury brand Eleventy Milano expands its retail presence in the U.S., it’s also finding success with a more personal approach to shopping, bringing its collections directly into the homes of well-connected customers.

Last week, the label teamed up with TheWrapBook for a fall shopping event hosted by TV personality Carly Steel at the Beverly Hills home she shares with her husband, Jacob Andreou.

Philanthropist Irena Medavoy, jewelry designer Anita Ko, Bravo personality Tracy Tutor and other guests browsed the brand’s signature sophisticated casualwear in neutral hues while enjoying cocktails and lunch poolside. “It’s comfy and I’m a girl who loves to be comfy,” said Steel, who wore a cream wool duster coat, white shirt and pants, and cream suede boots, demonstrating the brand’s tonal approach to dressing. A percentage of the afternoon’s sales benefited The Amanda Foundation, a Beverly Hills-based nonprofit dedicated to animal rescue and welfare.

Founded in Milan in 2007 and celebrating its 20th anniversary next year, Eleventy has built its business on understated Italian luxury, combining sophisticated tailoring with relaxed sportswear for men and women. The brand has been steadily expanding in North America, opening boutiques at South Coast Plaza and in Toronto in 2025, followed by Montecito and Chicago in 2026, adding to its existing locations in Beverly Hills, New York, Palm Beach, Miami and Las Vegas. Among the afternoon’s bestsellers were men’s tailored jackets with hoodies and wool-cashmere puffer vests, along with women’s shearling bombers and tailored shorts.

For the past two years, Eleventy has also been cultivating customers through intimate shopping events in private homes, beginning in Deal, N.J., and expanding to Newport Beach, Calif., New Canaan, Conn., Boston, Mass. and beyond. Hosts serve as brand ambassadors, inviting their social circles to discover the collection in what feels like a more personal introduction than a traditional store opening or trunk show.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to offer that excitement of discovery, as well as a beautiful product,” said North American President Geoff Schneiderman, explaining how the events are raising awareness for the brand. And what could be better than shopping in the company of friends?

Eleventy Milano TheWrapBook luncheon. Source: Sarah Golonka

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