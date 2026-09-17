AI Creator Day Adds Rebecca Zamolo, Matt Slays, Vincent Marcus and More

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Three creators with audiences in the tens of millions — Rebecca Zamolo, Matt Slays and Vincent Marcus — are building AI into their work. They’ll break down exactly how at TheWrap’s inaugural AI Creator Day, presented in partnership with What’s Trending, taking place Sept. 29 in Los Angeles and serving as the kickoff to TheGrill conference the following day.

Joining them are the teams behind the technology and the deals — Artlist, whose first original AI series just had its world premiere; Cantina, building the platforms creators are extending their characters into; and Influential, the AI-powered marketing company connecting brands with creators at scale.

Who You’ll Hear From

Scaling the Creator Business With AI

Rebecca Zamolo and Matt Slays — moderated by Chris Detert

Gain first-hand insight into how top creators are using AI to scale their businesses, streamline content production and unlock new opportunities for growth and monetization. Join Rebecca Zamolo, who has built an audience of more than 50 million followers, and creator, musician and producer Matt Slays, whose channel has grown to more than 8 million subscribers, as the husband-and-wife duo share how they’re turning AI into a format of its own — from real-or-AI guessing challenges to videos that hand an entire day over to an AI assistant — while also using the technology to open up new brand partnerships.

The conversation will be moderated by Chris Detert, co-founder and chief communications officer of Influential, an AI-powered marketing company that connects brands with creators across a network of more than three million.

What It Actually Takes to Make an AI Series, presented by Artlist

Darin Stewart, Director, “The Arc”

“The Arc” is Artlist’s first original AI series, and it just had its world premiere in London. This session is the story of how it got made — from ideation to premiere, and into the ways AI tools are reshaping the creative workflow, what it takes to train traditional artists to work with new technology and how the team found new ways to collaborate along the way. Series director Darin Stewart will unpack the challenges, breakthroughs and opportunities of an emerging production model, and how it can lower barriers to entry while keeping storytelling and human creativity at the center.

Creativity, Extended: How AI Opens New Vistas for Creators and Their IP, presented by Cantina

Vincent Marcus and Katherine Rundell

The next chapter of the creator economy isn’t just about making more content — it’s about making your creativity travel further. Impressionist and character creator Vincent Marcus joins Cantina’s Katherine Rundell for a conversation about how creators are using AI to extend their ideas, characters and storytelling beyond the feed, into interactive experiences, persistent worlds and formats that didn’t exist a year ago. They’ll get into what stays in a creator’s control, what becomes possible, and how the creators who built the last era are shaping the next one.

More speakers, partners and programming announced in the coming weeks.

Sponsors include Artlist, Cantina, Fairground Entertainment, pocket.watch, United Talent Agency and Wispr Flow.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at www.thewrap.com/aicreatorday.

As an option, your purchase of a paid ticket to TheGrill, where WrapPRO subscribers receive a 30% discount, includes complimentary access to AI Creator Day.