Cindy Crawford Shares Personal Note From John F. Kennedy Jr. After ‘Love Story’ Nod

Cindy Crawford shared the personal note she received from the late John F. Kennedy Jr. after she posed for the inaugural cover of his George magazine.

The supermodel and ’90s icon uploaded the sentimental letter after Thursday’s episode of FX’s “Love Story,” which highlighted the major career milestone for Kennedy (played by Paul Anthony Kelly).

“Taking a trip down memory lane with @lovestoryfx,” Crawford wrote alongside an upload of the cover, which saw her dressed as scantily clad George Washington. “1995 — the inaugural cover of JFK Jr’s George Magazine, shot by the one and only Herb Ritts. Not just politics as usual…”

As for the note from Kennedy, the handwritten message read: “Herb. Here’s the cover. It reflects hours of debating over what words and how many words to obscure your beautiful image. We hope you liked it. Talk soon, John K.”

Crawford also shared a clip of Kennedy discussing the magazine cover on CNN, in which he explained the outlet was meant to be an “intersection of politics and popular culture.”

“Cindy Crawford is sort of the symbol of American commercialism, in a way, as well as being a very capable businesswoman,” he added at the time. “If that’s the concept that you’re about, then that’s what we wanted to put on and not really shy away from it.”

While Crawford only appears on “Love Story” via the George magazine cover, several other prominent people from Kennedy and late wife, Carolyn Bessette’s circle have seen themselves imitated on screen. For instance, Sarah Pidgeon plays Bessette, while Grace Gummer, Alessandro Nivola and Dree Hemingway play Caroline Kennedy, Calvin Klein and Daryl Hannah, respectively.

Naomi Watts also stars on the show as former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Per the show’s logline, “Love Story” explores the “undeniable chemistry, whirlwind courtship and high-profile marriage of one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.”

New episodes of “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” premiere Thursdays on Hulu and FX.