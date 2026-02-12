‘Love Story’ Review: Ryan Murphy Delights Without Scandalizing Real JFK Jr. Tragedy

“I’ve never been this happy.”

The so-called Kennedy Curse extended to the offspring of many important American figures, as depicted in the new limited series “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.” The latest offering from executive producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and creator Connor Hines, the series depicts the seven-year romance between the world’s most eligible bachelor and a fashion publicist. Unlike many of Murphy’s real-life depictions on screen, which take a left turn into the scandalous, this series is more of a dramatic meditation on fame, identity, public scrutiny, and the love that holds all those pieces together.

But while their untimely deaths in 1999 aboard a private plane enroute to Martha’s Vineyard might be an image frozen forever in public memory, the love story between John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette is one worthy of a second glance.

By the early 1990s, John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) held the title of Sexiest Man Alive, dated movie stars like Daryl Hannah, and embodied all of the charm and charisma needed for the Democratic Party to anoint him as a leader in waiting. Conversely, Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon) made a name for herself as a fashion publicist working for Calvin Klein (Alessandro Nivola), sleeping with male models and partying nightly on her way up the corporate ladder. The two couldn’t be more different, yet when they meet at a charity event and start dating (while simultaneously dating other people), their connection sizzles with light and electricity.

From the jump, “Love Story’ makes clear that this is as much about who these people were as icons as it is about the price they paid for the title. John struggles under the weight of the Kennedy legacy while Carolyn tries to carve out a self-defined path based solely on her own achievements. It isn’t long before the media’s love affair with the couple clashes with Carolyn’s right to privacy, something John is keenly aware of and isn’t a given when one is a Kennedy.

Their relationship blossoms into a marriage worth fighting for, but with a constant barrage of paparazzi at their Manhattan loft’s door, Carolyn begins to lose her sense of self. It’s an imbalance many Kennedy wives know best, drawing parallels during a climactic episode late in the series to Princess Diana and her tragic death in 1997

Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon in “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.” (FX)

Paul Anthony Kelly brings a nervous charisma to the role of John F. Kennedy Jr. that avoids the caricature tinge often seen in other Ryan Murphy shows about real-life figures like Netflix’s “Monster” franchise. He is absurdly handsome, and this being the actor’s debut performance, he is the right fit for a vulnerable person navigating legacy, romance and unspoken expectations. Sarah Pidgeon guides Carolyn with a grounded approach, illuminating a woman famous for her privacy, even as Carolyn stands in the eye of a media storm.

The ensemble includes Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, John’s mother, and Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, John’s sister. The series’ perspective deepens with their presence, as Watts in particular brings a reflective point of view to scenes that probe the family’s internal dynamics. The supporting players elevate the material beyond simple romantic melodrama, giving the scenes a weight of historical significance.

What distinguishes “Love Story” from other biographical series in the genre, especially those under Murphy’s “American Story” anthology umbrella, is its willingness to explore emotional nuance rather than just chronological events. We see major moments like Jackie’s death, the infamous public spat between John and Carolyn in Washington Square Park and their Georgia-set wedding. Yet these scenes are always in service of character development rather than salacious material.

“Love Story” shines brightest when it lets its real-life characters be human. “How old were you when you realized you were the son of a President?” Carolyn asks John during their first date. It’s a question he’d never been asked before, and yet, it signifies what makes this couple different. Scenes of quiet vulnerability and introspection resonate more deeply than any glamorous red-carpet montage.

The series, however, occasionally grapples with the weight of its own mythology. In trying to honor both the legend and the lived truth, it sometimes hesitates between the two, leaving narrative choices that gear towards celebrity rather than focused humanity. A prime example is Calvin Klein and his wife, Kelly (Leila George), who play significant roles in the series during sequences that would normally center on the titular couple rather than on how the couple’s relationship affected Klein’s bottom line.

“Love Story” is a richly detailed and emotionally grounded series that goes beyond simple re-enactment. Anchored by compelling performances and thoughtful approaches, the show probes the complex interplay between love and identity. The series is a respectful, sincere and humanized portrayal of a couple who were loved and mourned by the whole of America.

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” premieres with three episodes on Thursday, February 12 at 9 pm ET/6 p.m. PT on FX/Hulu.