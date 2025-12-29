40 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2026

2025 saw the TV industry find a leaner normal, with networks and streamers finding diamonds in a rougher, tighter terrain. Shows like HBO Max’s “The Pitt” and “Heated Rivalry” proved streamers don’t have to break the bank to make a hit, but epic series like “Stranger Things” still made their mark.

2026 brings with it a variety of new and returning shows aiming to delight audiences and ignite cultural conversation — and that includes both high-budget favorites and new shows that don’t look as expensive but still pack a panch. HBO expands its “Game of Thrones” universe with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and a new season of “House of the Dragon,” while Paramount+ brings us a new YA-leaning chapter from a classic franchise with “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” Then there’s the return of Netflix hits like “One Piece” and “Bridgerton,” and highly anticipated TV moments like the 50th season of “Survivor” on CBS or the final season of Starz’s “Outlander.” We’ll also get Patrick Dempsey’s broadcast TV return in Fox’s “Memory of a Killer,” ABC’s “Scrubs” revival and a bunch of new “Yellowstone” spinoffs.

Check out TheWrap’s picks for the most anticipated TV shows of 2026 below:

Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi in “The Pitt” Season 2. (HBO Max) “The Pitt” Season 2 (HBO Max) — Jan. 8 Who would’ve thought “The Pitt” would end up as one of the most celebrated drama series of 2025 upon its premiere back in January? After an impressive 15-episode first season that saw word of mouth increase exponentially, the Noah Wyle-led medical show picked up five Emmy awards — including outstanding drama series. With Season 2, “The Pitt” levels up by doubling down on what it does best. Debuting a year after its series premiere, the new season follows as Dr. Robby and crew face a daunting shift on Fourth of July weekend and all the holiday chaos that comes with it. Sepideh Moafi joins the cast as Dr. Al-Hashimi, a new attending physician who previously worked with Mel (Taylor Dearden) and Samira (Supriya Ganesh). — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Tom Hiddleston, Camilla Morrone and Diego Calva in “The Night Manager.” (Prime Video) “The Night Manager” Season 2 (Prime Video) — Jan. 11 Shocking but true: It has been nearly 10 years since the six-episode BBC/AMC series “The Night Manager” debuted, transforming a classic John le Carré spy story into pulpy, sexy can’t-miss TV. So the unexpected surprise that a second season is on the way all these years later (now on BBC/Prime Video), is a rather lovely one — especially with stars Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman returning. The new season follows Hiddleston’s enigmatically mundane intelligence officer Jonathan Pine to Colombia, where he infiltrates a new conspiratorial operation. The first season remains one of Hiddleston’s best performances and most engaging characters, a total obfuscation of a person who moves in seductive, mercenary ways, and it will be a thrill to see him pick up that mantle again alongside new cast members Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires. — Haleigh Foutch

Adult Swim “Primal” Season 3 (Adult Swim) — Jan. 11 It seemed, for a while, like Genndy Tartakovsky’s Emmy-winning animated series “Primal” was over and that, if it did return, it would be with an entirely different set of characters. After all, Season 2 concluded with Spear, the caveman BFF of dinosaur Fang, shuffling off this mortal coil. And Tartakovsky said he tinkered with the idea of turning “Primal” into an anthology, with each new season tackling a different scenario. (For Season 3 he was toying with the idea of alien gods creating life on a strange planet.) But that hasn’t … yet. Instead, Season 3 of “Primal” brings back Spear, thanks to dark magic, harkening back to Season 1’s zombie dinosaur episode “Plague of Madness.” At first he is under the control of a wizard … until he isn’t. Thus, the character embarks on a new journey, this time as a soulless killing machine. But what are these flashes of a dinosaur he keeps seeing? Does it suggest his humanity might still be there, buried deep down? And what does this mean for his inevitable meet-up with Fang? The only thing for certain is that blood will flow. — Drew Taylor

Holly Gaskell, Nisha Lal, Jess Burchill and Kam Lal in “Riot Women.” (Helen Williams) “Riot Women” (BritBox) — Jan. 14 After making its debut in the UK, Sally Wainwright’s BBC drama about five middle-aged women who form a punk rock band will make its way to American audiences this January. Each of the five women juggle challenges, ranging from menopause to aging parents to bad bosses. They unite over their love of punk music and anger at the way society treats aging women, accidentally forming a band when they enter a local talent concert and end up saving each other’s lives through music. The series stars Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Lorraine Ashbourne, Tamsin Greig and Amelia Bullmore. The drama still infuses Wainwright’s wit during its darkest moments. — Tess Patton

Paul Giamatti and Holly Hunter in “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” (Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+) “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” (Paramount+) — Jan. 15 Despite decades of shows and movies, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” marks the first time the franchise has fully immersed in the school that forges the many admirals, captains and ensigns that populate the other stories. That should excite both long-time Trekkies and newcomers because at the end of the day who doesn’t love a story set at an academy? “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” boasts a cast of newcomers mixed with heavy hitters like Holly Hunter as a captain at the school and Paul Giamatti as the Season 1 villain. If those two and a sci-fi school setting don’t get you through the door, nothing will. — Jacob Bryant

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” (HBO) “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO) — Jan. 18 HBO gets set to unveil its second spinoff from the cultural phenomenon that was “Game of Thrones” with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” As far as timelines go, the new series splits the difference between the original series and HBO’s first spinoff “House of the Dragon,” which takes place 200 years earlier. Those in love with the gritty and bleak world of Westeros might be shocked by the lighter tone that “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is going for, as it follows a wayward night and his young Targaryen squire looking to make a name for themselves. The stories of Dunk and Egg comprise a number of novellas from author George R.R. Martin and this season marks the first of many adventures that will make legends of both of them. The series has already been renewed for Season 2, set to premiere in 2027. “House of the Dragon” also returns for Season 3 in 2026, with Season 4 already renewed and set to premiere in 2028. — JB

Bella Hadid in “The Beauty.” (Philippe Antonello/FX) “The Beauty” (FX) — Jan. 21 Ryan Murphy has dabbled in several genres throughout his storied career: drama, horror, romance, comedy, musicals. But he’s never substantially tackled sci-fi until this upcoming year. Starring Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope and Ashton Kutcher and co-created by Murphy and Matt Hodgson (“American Sports Story,” “9-1-1”), “The Beauty” centers around an STD that makes its carriers beautiful. As this deadly disease runs rampant, two detectives begin to suspect the illness is part of a sinister governmental plot. The series, which will have 11 episodes in its first season, is based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. The FX project falls under the super-producer’s Disney deal. Social commentary, glamor and imminent death? That’s a Murphy joint if there ever was one. — Kayla Cobb

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in “Bridgerton” Season 4. (Netflix) “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Netflix) — Part 1 Jan. 29 and Part 2 Feb. 26 The fourth season of “Bridgerton” turns its attention to Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton, who finds himself captivated by a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball, introducing Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek. What follows is a pretty accurate retelling of the classic Cinderella story, welcoming “Harry Potter” alum Katie Leung as evil stepmother Lady Araminta Gun and Isabella Wei and Michelle Mao as stepsisters Posy Li and Rosamund Li. We’ll also get glimpses of newlywed life for Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli) as well as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton). — Loree Seitz

Julia Duffy, Kyrie McAlpin, Mark Proksch, Keke Palmer and Paula Pell in “The ‘Burbs” (Credit: Elizabeth Morris/Peacock) “The Burbs” (Peacock) — Feb. 8 Based on the 1989 film of the same name, this upcoming Peacock series puts a modern twist on the Tom Hanks dark comedy film. Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall will star in the upcoming series as husband and wife. Samira and Rob reluctantly relocate to the suburbs to live in Rob’s childhood home. All is well until a new neighbor moves in across the street, raising suspicions from the whole neighborhood and bringing old secrets to light. Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch and Kapil Talwalkar will play the Hinkley Hills neighbors in the series from executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Brian Grazer and Celeste Hughey. The comedic thriller series will drop all eight episodes exclusively on Peacock. — TP

Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa in “Cross.”(Ian Watson/Prime Video) “Cross” Season 2 (Prime Video) — Feb. 11 “Cross” Season 1 left viewers on the edge of their seats, and fulfilled Alex Cross’s (Aldis Hodge) quest to find his wife Maria’s murderer. Everything wraps up with Ed Ramsey in prison, Chief Anderson revealing her plans to run for mayor and Kayla continuing to work solo on the backend, brokering questionable deals with Ed’s accomplice Bobby Trey. In Season 2, Alex goes on another dangerous pursuit. This time, he’s after a ruthless vigilante who’s targeting corrupt billionaires. The show has shifted from Season 1’s binge watch style rollout to a weekly release for Season 2, but it’ll drop its first three episodes on Prime Video when it makes its return in February. — Raquel Calhoun

Sterling K. Brown in “Paradise” Season 2. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) “Paradise” Season 2 (Hulu) — Feb. 23 As “Paradise” returns for its second season, the Dan Fogelman-created series will expand its horizons as Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier heads to the Earth’s surface to search for his wife, Teri — now that he’s heard she’s alive. With Xavier on a solo mission, we’re eager to find out what’s left of the U.S. and who’s out there — we’re assuming that’s where he’ll cross paths with new recruits Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty. Meanwhile there will likely be a reckoning in Paradise after the Season 1 finale’s tumultuous end. — LS

Zach Braff and Donald Faison in “Scrubs.”(Disney/Jeff Weddell) “Scrubs” (ABC) — Feb. 25 Over 15 years after “Scrubs” aired its finale, the gang from Sacred Heart Hospital has returned and welcomed a new group of interns. J.D. (Zach Braff), Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot Reidare (Sarah Chalke) are scrubbing in together again for the first time in a while. The now senior members of the team navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way. Original cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will return to guest star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively, as the new kids on the block find their place at the hospital. — TP

Jeff Probst for “Survivor” Season 50 (CBS) “Survivor” Season 50 (CBS) — Feb. 25 To celebrate 50 seasons and 25 years of outwitting, outplaying and outlasting, CBS is inviting back 24 of its most beloved castaways for a milestone outing. While the network initially promoted Season 50 as being “In the Hands of the Fans” with public votes that impacted the game, the teaser after the Season 49 finale actually revealed a more celebrity-centric aspect to the twist, with Jimmy Fallon, Billie Eilish, MrBeast and Zac Brown all name-dropped as being involved somehow. It’s not quite what fans were asking for, to be honest, but the cast should hopefully be good enough to overcome any production interference. With that said, even “Survivor” at its worst is better than most other TV shows out there, so longtime viewers should be excited for what’s to come either way. — JD Knapp

Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon in “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.” (Credit: Ryan Murphy Productions) “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX) — February First there was “American Horror Story.” Fittingly, we had to go through American crimes, more American horror stories and American sports before landing on Ryan Murphy’s latest installment in his FX anthology universe — “Love Story.” Starring Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon, this first season will follow the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Kennedy grew up in the White House before his father was assassinated. Throughout his adult life, his romantic life was heavily scrutinized until he married Bessette in 1996. However, the marriage was a troubled one, largely due to the intense media attention around the couple. In 1999, they died in a plane crash alongside Carolyn’s sister Lauren Bessette. The upcoming FX drama will explore this complicated relationship, as well as the media’s obsession with it. “Love Story” is executive produced by Murphy alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis and Connor Hines. — KC

Luke Grimes in “Y: Marshals” (CBS) “Y: Marshals” (CBS) — March 1 “Yellowstone” might be over, but the Dutton Family saga is far from done. 2026 will see two spinoffs to the mainline series, including the Beth-and-Rip series “The Dutton Ranch,” and franchise extension “The Madison,” starring Michelle Pfieffer, Matthew Fox and Kurt Russell. But the first of these follow-ups is “Y: Marshals,” which makes the leap from Paramount Network to CBS — certainly spurred on by the success of the linear reruns of the main series and its spinoff “1883” and “1923” — and follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), who joins a specialized group of U.S. Marshals in Montana. Gil Birmingham, who played Dutton family archnemesis Thomas Rainwater, returns as well, along with Mo Brings Plenty (as Rainwater’s #2) and Breckin Merrill as Kayce’s son Tate. Conspicuously absent from the pre-release materials is any mention of Kelsey Asbille as Kayce’s wife Monica. Sheridan is credited as a co-creator of the new series, which has an eclectic bunch of writers on the first episode, including “The Iron Lady” screenwriter Abi Morgan and Sacha Baron Cohen collaborator Dan Mazer. That’s a wild group, but when it comes to the “Yellowstone” universe, we’ve come to expect the unexpected. — DT

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in “Outlander.” (Starz) “Outlander” Season 8 (Starz) — March 6 After over a decade and an eight-season run, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the time-traveling love story between Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire. When the eighth and final season hits Starz this spring, Jamie and Claire will return to Fraser’s Ridge, where they find a thriving settlement built in their years away. Their battle shifts from the Revolutionary War to their own home, where they must confront outsiders in order to protect what they call home, all while facing some uncovered family secrets. While there’s still a whole season of “Outlander” before the show comes to a close, prequel series “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” which has already wrapped production on its second season, will take the baton as the platform’s next steamy time-travel series. — LS

Emily Rudd, Iñaki Godoy and Jacob Romero Gibson in “One Piece” Season 2. (Netflix) “One Piece” Season 2 (Netflix) — March 10 Creating a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” felt like a fool’s errand. The beloved manga is filled with superpowered humans, physics-defying fight scenes and wild creatures — basically every element that would require extensive VFX work. Yet Matt Owens and Steven Maeda managed to create the impossible last season, delivering an installment that was as fun, whimsical and optimistic as the globally beloved manga and anime. And this year Netflix, Kaji Productions, Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha are planning to do it again, bringing to life a saga that’s even more ambitious than Season 1. This upcoming season will follow Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat crew as they finally enter the Grand Line, the treacherous stretch of ocean believed to lead whoever follows it to the mythical One Piece. Prepare for wild battles, campy casting and the arrival of the completely CGI-generated Tony Tony Chopper. — KC

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in “Scarpetta” (Prime Video) “Scarpetta” (Prime Video) — March 11 Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis will star as sisters this spring in the new Prime Video thriller “Scarpetta.” Based on Patricia Cornwell’s book series, the show follows forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta (Kidman) as she investigates a murder case. The series will jump across two timelines, Scarpetta’s beginnings as a medical examiner in the 90s and to her present-day life in her small hometown. Kay has a fraught relationship with her sister Dorothy (Curtis). The case leads them to uncover personal grudges and face secrets from their pasts. “Scarpetta” also stars Bobby Cannavale, Ariana Debose and Simon Baker. — TP

Carol Mendelsohn and the Fox Logo (Getty Images/Fox) “The Faithful” (Fox) — March 22 Lining up with Easter and Passover this spring is “The Faithful,” Fox’s upcoming biblical event series focused on women in the Bible, hailing from Carol Mendelsohn. Premiering in three two-hour installments, “The Faithful” will be told through the lens of five women’s interwoven stories from the The Old Testament: Sarah (Minnie Driver) and her servant Hagar (Natacha Karam), Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel. — LS

Taylor Frankie Paul from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will be the next Bachelorette. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff) “The Bachelorette” Season 22 (ABC) — March 22 If you fell off “The Bachelor” franchise in recent seasons, here’s your signal to get back on the train. In a historic first for the franchise, “The Bachelorette” will welcome a reality star from outside the “Bachelor” family as “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul becomes the upcoming season’s new leading lady. The casting is more than deserved for Frankie Paul, who serves as the leader of MomTok, which, if you’re new to this world, is a group of Utah-based Mormon moms who are paving the way for a new generation of women and gender roles in their community. Over the past three seasons of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Frankie Paul has not shied away from difficult conversations and knows her worth, and we’re sure she’ll bring that fire to “The Bachelorette” this year. — LS

Lisa Kudrow in “The Comeback.” (HBO) “The Comeback” Season 3 (HBO) — March Valerie Cherish is back for one last kooky Hollywood adventure, and we have AI to thank for that! Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King’s celebrated comedy series — famous for only airing a season per decade — is back for its third and final season, for real this time. This new chapter will follow as Valerie is recruited to star in a multicam comedy series amid colossal industry upheaval. The kicker? The fictional show will be written entirely by AI. The new season welcomes back stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young, along with new cast additions like Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips and Julian Stern. — JAB

Steve Carell and John C. McGinley in “Rooster.” (Katrina Marcinowski/HBO) “Rooster” (HBO) — March “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence is on a bit of a hot streak right now, coming off the successes of Apple TV’s “Shrinking” and “Ted Lasso,” both of which he co-created along with “Bad Monkey.” The Emmy-winning TV creator will get the chance to keep his streak alive in March when “Rooster” premieres on HBO. “The Office” star Steve Carell leads the new, college campus-set comedy as a successful author trying to navigate a complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Chive). Lawrence favorites John C. McGinley and Phil Dunster star alongside Carell in the series, which also promises to feature Lauren Tsai and “Station Eleven” scene stealer Danielle Deadwyler. Very little has been released about the series so far, but the talent involved in it, as well as HBO’s investment in the show, is reason enough to keep “Rooster” on your radar this coming spring. Lawrence and Carell are two of the most important comedic TV figures of this century, and they may very well have another hit on their hands here. — Alex Welch

Antony Starr and Cameron Crovetti star in “The Boys” Season 4. (Prime Video) “The Boys” Season 5 (Prime Video) — April 8 “The Boys” gave us all the laughs, tears, thrills and chills with its ensemble cast. Season 4 shocked us with Billy the Butcher’s supe powers and Homelander’s bloody origin story. Fans then hopped on over to Season 2 of “Gen V,” where the Godolkin University crew finally got an invite from Starlight to join The Boys’ fight against an even more empowered Homelander. Showrunner Eric Kripke told TheWrap Season 5 of “The Boys” takes place six months after the events in “Gen V,” where fans can expect to see Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and the gang plopped into an underground world of resistance. How will it all end? We’re about to find out. — RC

The family from “Malcolm in the Middle.” (Hulu) “Malcolm in the Middle” (Disney+) — April 10 After 20 years off the air, “Malcolm in the Middle” will return in 2026 for a four-part revival series on Disney+. From original series creator Linwood Boomer, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” catches up with former child prodigy Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his family decades after the series finale. Now living with his girlfriend Tristan (Kiana Madeira) and daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten), Malcolm must reunite with his family after his parents Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) make him attend their 40th wedding anniversary. It will surely be a delight to see most of the cast return (Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has taken over for Erik Per Sullivan as fourth child Dewey). Seeing Cranston take his screwball character back on in a post-“Breaking Bad” career is an especially exciting prospect. — Casey Loving

Zendaya for “Euphoria” Season 3 (Eddy Chen/HBO) “Euphoria” Season 3 (HBO) — April By the time “Euphoria” returns for its third season this spring, it’ll have been over four years since the Sam Levinson-created drama last aired on HBO. So much has happened since then: most of the main cast have become major movie stars, there’ve been two notable deaths from the team — star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen — as well as two Hollywood strikes. With the time passed, “Euphoria” will look pretty different than its previous two seasons as the series jumps past high school to see our main characters settling into post-grad life, which includes blossoming careers for Maude Apatow‘s Lexi, Hunter Schafer’s Jules and Alexa Demie’s Maddy, while Jacob Elordi’s Nate and Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie adjust to their suburban life and Zendaya’s Rue is still paying off her debts. We’re not quite sure what to expect from this season, which has been long speculated to be the show’s last, but we’ll certainly be along for the ride. — LS

Chase Infiniti in in “The Testaments” (Credit: Hulu/Disney) “The Testaments” (Hulu) — April Just when you thought your days in Gilead were over — another tale is set to begin. June Osborne’s story has ended, but a new chapter begins with the spinoff series “The Testaments,” based on “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name. It takes place years after the explosive showdown in the final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and will feature a coming-of-age story centered on a new generation of young women in Gilead who have never known anything else but the structures of Gilead. “One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti leads the ensemble cast, which also includes “Handmaid’s Tale” alum Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia. — RC

Sam Reid in “The Vampire Lestat.” (AMC) “The Vampire Lestat” (AMC/AMC+) — Summer 2026 AMC’s stunning “Interview With the Vampire” adaptation evolves into its next iteration with “The Vampire Lestat,” and as in the sprawling Anne Rice vampire saga that it adapts from, the perspective switches from the ponderous, elusive Louis de Point de Lac (Jacob Anderson) to the extravagant, mercurial Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). With that, the series promises to evolve not just in title, but in tone and texture with its new POV — and in doing so, will hopefully only further cement its status as one of the great works of TV adaptation. The first two seasons of “Interview” captured the spirit of Rice’s work while freely reinterpreting critical elements, but those changes only echo back the core themes in a resounding chorus now filled out by the voices and perspectives of a more modern experience. What does that look like when Reid’s magnetic Lestat is the one spinning the tale? That’s the TV question I’m most excited for 2026 to answer. — HF

Martin Scorsese, Javier Bardem and Steven Spielberg (Getty) “Cape Fear” (Apple TV) — 2026 On paper, adapting a novel that has already been turned into two classic movies, one of which was directed by Martin Scorsese, just seems like a bad idea. “Cape Fear” could prove to be the opposite. The new Apple TV series from “Brand New Cherry Flavor” and “Channel Zero” creator Nick Antosca draws inspiration from not only “The Executioners,” John D. MacDonald’s original 1957 novel, but also director J. Lee Thompson’s 1962 “Cape Fear” film adaptation of it and Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake of Thompson’s film. It is set to star Javier Bardem as Max Cady (a role previously played by Robert Mitchum and Robert De Niro), a notorious killer who is released from prison and shortly thereafter begins to terrorize happily married attorneys Amanda (Amy Adams) and Steve Bowden (Patrick Wilson). The new, 10-episode take on “Cape Fear” promises to be, like its two film predecessors, a searing psychological thriller, as well as an exploration of America’s 21st-century true-crime obsession. Both Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are executive producers on the series, and Antosca has previously demonstrated a knack for writing psychologically unsettling, thorny horror thrillers. That makes “Cape Fear” well-positioned to actually work. Even if it does not reach the same heights as Scorsese’s 1991 classic, though, getting to finally see Bardem’s take on Max Cady already seems like one of 2026’s most exciting TV propositions. — AW

Sissy Spacek in “Carrie.”(Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) “Carrie” (Prime Video) — 2026 Heartbreaking though it may be that Mike Flanagan’s gorgeous era of Netflix horror series is over, it’s equally exciting that he’s kicking off a new one, now at Amazon, with an adaptation of Stephen King’s “Carrie.” After all, we know that Flanagan is uniquely gifted at bringing King’s works to life after “Gerald’s Game,” “Doctor Sleep” and “The Life of Chuck,” and more broadly, that he’s a modern master of adapting horror literature for TV after “Hill House,” “Bly Manor” and “House of Usher.” And then there’s the source material itself, one of King’s best and most enduring works, which introduced the tormented telepathic teen, her cruel classmates, her abusive mother and withered community. Sissy Spacek’s iconic performance in the 1976 adaptation has become entwined with the legacy of the character, but there’s more angst, anger and destructive cruelty to the book’s version of Carrie, an even more fascinating and unpredictable version of the character that’s more terrifying than tragic. Flanagan has said his take on the well-told tale (three adaptations, a sequel and a musical, to date) is something new, an update that conforms to the cruelty of the current era, smartphones and all. We don’t yet know what that means, but we do know that in Flanagan’s hands, it’s going to hit all the core themes while delivering something we haven’t seen before. — HF

Linda Cardellini (Credit: Getty Images) “Crystal Lake” (Peacock) — 2026 It’s been a bumpy road to A24’s “Crystal Lake.” The project seems like a no-brainer — a sequel series set within the universe of celebrated horror franchise “Friday the 13th,” with the narrative centered around Pamela Voorhees, still mourning the death of her son Jason. But last year, the series’ showrunners Bryan Fuller and Jim Danger Gray were abruptly fired before production was scheduled to begin and the finished episodes were drastically reworked by new showrunner Brad Caleb Kane, fresh off of “It: Welcome to Derry.” The series is still largely shrouded in mystery, but we do know that Linda Cardellini was cast as Voorhees, and the elegiac, gore-splattered poetry of Fuller and Gray’s original version has been replaced with something far more traditional. Whether or not that means the show will be as entertaining remains to be seen. But as the first “Friday the 13th”-related material (outside of a short film/commercial and a Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights House) since 2009’s big screen remake, the pressure is on “Crystal Lake.” We hope it’s bloody good. — DT

Jason Bateman and David Harbour in “DTF St. Louis.” (Tina Rowden/HBO) “DTF St. Louis” (HBO) — 2026 Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini are set to star in “DTF St. Louis,” a new “darkly comedic” series coming to HBO in the new year. The show, written, directed and executive produced by showrunner Steven Conrad, follows a love triangle between three individuals experiencing a midlife crisis that ends with one of them dead. “DTF St. Louis” (an initialism meaning “Down to F—k”) originally started as a TV adaptation of James Lasdun’s New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities and a Lethal Sedation” but later evolved into its own concept with no connection to that story. — CL

Joel Kinnaman on “For All Mankind” (Apple TV+) “For All Mankind” (Apple TV) — 2026 Apple TV’s “For All Mankind” has been one of the best, most ambitious, most consistent streaming series since it debuted back in 2019. 2026 will see the arrival of the fifth season, which, in keeping with the series’ structure of jumping ahead a decade for each season, will take place in the 2010’s. (The finale briefly flashed forward to 2012.) What new developments in the ongoing space race will this new season reveal? And how many of the previous actors will be slathered in somewhat unconvincing old man makeup? There’s only one way to find out. Just know that “For All Mankind’s” fifth season isn’t the only new content from the franchise we’ll be getting this year, as “Star City,” centered around Russia’s space program (and starring Rhys Ifans) is expected to debut sometime in 2026. It’s an embarrassment of riches. — DT

Jamie Bell and Richard Gadd in “Half Man.” (HBO) “Half Man” (HBO) — 2026 In 2024, Richard Gadd took the world by storm with the premiere of his intentionally uncomfortable, deeply introspective and brilliant limited series “Baby Reindeer.” Now he’s back with a co-production between HBO and BBC. Little is known about “Half Man” other than the fact it stars a pair of brothers played by Gadd and “Billy Elliot” star Jamie Bell. But if the trailer HBO showed in December to a group of press is anything to go by, this series promises to be as unnerving and insightful as Gadd’s previous work. — KC

Daniella Monet and the cast of “Victorious” spinoff “Hollywood Arts” (Credit: Netflix) “Hollywood Arts” (Netflix) — 2026 Trina Vega, played by Daniella Monet, returns to Hollywood Arts High School in the upcoming “Victorious” spinoff for Netflix and Nickelodeon. “Victorious” kickstarted the careers of Ariana Grande, Leon Thomas and Victoria Justice, and this new series will introduce the world to a new cast of up-and-comers. Monet is back as Trina, an aspiring actor who still hasn’t gotten her big break, stepping back into her alma mater now as a teacher. The cast will feature a new class of students, including Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze and Martin Kamm. Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Principal Helen, will also return to the franchise. Monet will executive produce the series with Jake Farrow, who produced “Victorious” and “iCarly.” — TP

Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in “Lanterns” (HBO) “Lanterns” (HBO) — 2026 The James Gunn era of the DCU plugs onward in 2026 with its second HBO series installment. “Lanterns” follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and veteran hero Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as the latter teaches the former the ins and outs of being a part of the Green Lantern Corps — a cosmic group of heroes who police planets put under their jurisdiction using rings that give them powers. A series based on the Green Lanterns has been a long time coming, likely not helped by the atrocious Ryan Reynolds film, and this seems to have all the makings of a hit. — JB

“Little House on The Prairie.” (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) “Little House on the Prairie” (Netflix) — 2026 There have been several adaptations of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books, but next year Netflix will bring the beloved tale to the next generation. Based on Wilder’s 1930s series, the show follows Wilder’s own life growing up in the American West in the 1800s. Her story was most popularly adapted to a hit TV series that aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983. The new adaptation is part family drama, part epic survival tale and part origin story of the American West, according to Netflix. The cast has started production in Canada, but there is no release date yet for the series. Rebecca Sonnenshine (“The Boys,” “The Vampire Diaries”) will write and showrun the CBS Studios-produced series, starring Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls. Other Ingalls family cast members include Crosby Fitzgerald, Luke Bracey and Skywalker Hughes. — TP

“Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.” (Netflix) “Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85” (Netflix) — 2026 “Stranger Things” might have wrapped up in 2025 but there are plenty of stories left to be told in Hawkins. “Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85” is an animated entry in the growing franchise that follows the kids from the mainline series as they fight to protect their town in the winter of 1985, before the events of the main show’s final season. If you need your “Stranger Things” fix in 2026, Netflix has you covered. Netflix is staying in The Duffer Brothers business where they can in 2026. Along with “Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85,” the pair are also producing a horror drama series about a wedding gone wrong called “Something Very Bad is Going to Happen” starring Jennifer Jason Leigh. — JB

Kevin Sussman attends the premiere of Hulu’s “The Dropout” in Los Angeles. (Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (HBO) Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom is returning to TV for the first time since “The Big Bang Theory” ended in 2019 in HBO’s new spinoff “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.” The comedy, which comes from Chuck Lorre Productions, follows the comic book store owner as he is tasked with restoring reality after breaking a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. He’s aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we have come to know and love from “The Big Bang Theory.” As the title implies, things don’t go well, so audiences will have to buckle up for a wild ride. — Lucas Manfredi

Larry David (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images) “Untitled Larry David Series” (HBO) — 2026 “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” run on HBO came to an end after 24 years and 12 seasons in 2024, but Larry David’s break from television won’t be very long. The “Seinfeld” creator is returning to the network in a new, still untitled series in collaboration with former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. The half-hour sketch comedy follows the Obamas as they get ready to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and unique history … but then David calls. The show will feature a combination of actors from “Curb” and guest stars, including Jerry Seinfeld who appears alongside David dressed in period garb in the show’s first teaser. Based on David’s previous track record, the show is sure to be chaotic in the best way possible. — LM