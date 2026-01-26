FX Sets Premiere Date for ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ Series

FX has officially set a Thursday, Feb. 12 premiere date for “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.” The series will kick off with a three-episode premiere on both FX and Hulu.

Created by Connor Hines and executive produced by “The Beauty” creator Ryan Murphy, the new drama is set to be the first installment in FX and Murphy’s new “Love Story” anthology series, following Murphy’s previous “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Stories” and “American Sports Story” TV franchises. Across its nine episodes, “Love Story” promises to explore “the whirlwind romance of one of America’s most iconic couples.”

The series’ first three installments will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on FX on Feb. 12 and will be available to stream simultaneously on Hulu. Its remaining six episodes will then premiere one at a time weekly.

Inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book “Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy,” “Love Story” follows John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly), a beloved bachelor and media sensation, as he meets and falls in love with the fiercely independent and stylish sales assistant-turned-Calvin Klein executive Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon). The series will detail how the couple’s love story played out on the national stage, garnering an immense level of media attention along the way, which nearly tore Kennedy and Bessette’s romance apart.

In addition to Kelly and Pidgeon, the “Love Story” cast also includes Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette and Constance Zimmer as Ann Marie Messina.

The 20th Television production is executive produced by Murphy, Hines, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis, Tanase Popa and Max Winkler, the latter of whom also directed its pilot episode.

“Love Story” is, notably, set to premiere less than a month after Murphy’s latest star-studded TV offering, “The Beauty,” which he co-created with Matt Hodgson, made its debut on FX and Hulu in late January.