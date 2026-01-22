Ryan Murphy is back with another hair-raising sci-fi thriller called “The Beauty.”

The series, which brings back Murphy’s longtime acting collaborator Evan Peters and welcomes in actor Ashton Kutcher, is centered on beauty and those who are willing to maintain it at any cost.

The body horror show was created and written by Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, and is based on the comic book series of the same name by Haun and Jason A. Hurley. They both served as consultants for the series.

Check out all the details below about how to watch below.

When does “The Beauty” premiere?

“The Beauty” premieres on FX on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. EST.

Is it streaming?

Yep, episodes of “The Beauty” will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

When do new episodes air?

“The Beauty” will premiere with the first three episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 21, and will then drop episodes weekly every Wednesday until the season finale. The show will air two episodes back-to-back on Feb. 25 and March 4.

“The Beauty” Season 1 episode release schedule:

There will be 11 episodes in the first season of “The Beauty.” Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Beautiful Pilot” — Wednesday, Jan. 21

Season 1, Episode 2: “Beautiful Jordan” — Wednesday, Jan. 21

Season 1, Episode 3: “Beautiful Christopher Cross” — Wednesday, Jan. 21

Season 1, Episode 4: “Beautiful Chimp Face” — Wednesday, Jan. 28

Season 1, Episode 5: “Beautiful Billionaires” — Wednesday, Feb. 4

Season 1, Episode 6: “Beautiful Patient Zero” — Wednesday, Feb. 11

Season 1, Episode 7 — Wednesday, Feb. 18

Season 1, Episode 8 — Wednesday, Feb. 25

Season 1, Episode 9 — Wednesday, Feb. 25

Season 1, Episode 10 — Wednesday, March 4

Season 1, Episode 11 — Wednesday, March 4

Are more episodes on the way?

For now, there are no details about “The Beauty” returning for a second season. But you’ve got plenty of episodes to enjoy before March 4. We’ll return with updates should we get them.

What is “The Beauty” about?

Here’s FX’s description of the series: “In FX’s The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents ‘Cooper Madsen’ (Evan Peters) and ‘Jordan Bennett’ (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of ‘The Corporation’ (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed ‘The Beauty,’ who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, ‘The Assassin’ (Anthony Ramos). As the epidemic spreads, ‘Jeremy’ (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. With guest stars Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Ben Platt, Jessica Alexander and Vincent D’Onofrio, The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: what would you sacrifice for perfection?”

Who’s in the cast?

The series stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher and Rebecca Hall.

Watch the trailer