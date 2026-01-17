Ashton Kutcher Admits There Are Echoes of Ex-Wife Demi Moore’s ‘The Substance’ in His New Show ‘The Beauty’ | Video

Ashton Kutcher acknowledged the comparisons between his ex-wife’s movie, “The Substance,” and his new series, “The Beauty,” noting they both reflect the growing cosmetic enhancement industry.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kutcher was asked to address the “early comparisons” to the 2024 Oscar-winning body horror film. Kutcher made it clear he was a fan of Moore’s performance in the movie, sharing that he was “so proud” of her and all the accolades she received.

He added: “She killed it.”

That being said, Kutcher defended that the FX series created by Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson reflected the “bigger context” of the plastic surgery business.

“The bigger context though, is cosmetic enhancement is becoming increasingly predominant and accepted,” the actor said. “I started modeling when I was like, 19, and what I realized really quickly is that everybody had an insecurity. You look in the mirror long enough, you’ll find something you don’t like, or that you think could be better, or you think could be different.”

He continued: “Rhinoplasty or transplants or whatever it is, there’s like a social acceptance of, ‘That makes that person feel happy.’ And that’s what matters more than any aesthetic outcome. And sometimes, these things come with unintended consequences, and I think that that’s the other piece of the puzzle.”

Watch his comments below.

It's hard not to notice the parallels between 'The Beauty' and 'The Substance' — and Ashton Kutcher agrees that Demi Moore "killed it" in that performance. 💉🪞 pic.twitter.com/UbM9qrqs5Q — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 16, 2026

In “The Beauty,” which is based on the comic book series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, Kutcher plays a vain tech billionaire whose new miracle drug transforms its users into visions of physical perfection — only with some terrifying consequences.

As for “The Substance,” Moore received an Oscar nomination for playing Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who takes a black-market drug that helps her create a younger version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley).

Kutcher and Moore were married in 2005. They separated in 2011 and later finalized their divorce in 2013.