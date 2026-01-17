Ashton Kutcher Admits There Are Echoes of Ex-Wife Demi Moore’s ‘The Substance’ in His New Show ‘The Beauty’ | Video

“The bigger context though, is cosmetic enhancement is becoming increasingly predominant and accepted,” the actor adds

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore (Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher acknowledged the comparisons between his ex-wife’s movie, “The Substance,” and his new series, “The Beauty,” noting they both reflect the growing cosmetic enhancement industry.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kutcher was asked to address the “early comparisons” to the 2024 Oscar-winning body horror film. Kutcher made it clear he was a fan of Moore’s performance in the movie, sharing that he was “so proud” of her and all the accolades she received.

He added: “She killed it.”

That being said, Kutcher defended that the FX series created by Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson reflected the “bigger context” of the plastic surgery business.

“The bigger context though, is cosmetic enhancement is becoming increasingly predominant and accepted,” the actor said. “I started modeling when I was like, 19, and what I realized really quickly is that everybody had an insecurity. You look in the mirror long enough, you’ll find something you don’t like, or that you think could be better, or you think could be different.”

Ashton Kutcher in "The Beauty" (FX/Hulu)
Read Next
'The Beauty' Trailer: Ashton Kutcher Sells the Fountain of Youth in Ryan Murphy's New Body Horror Comedy

He continued: “Rhinoplasty or transplants or whatever it is, there’s like a social acceptance of, ‘That makes that person feel happy.’ And that’s what matters more than any aesthetic outcome. And sometimes, these things come with unintended consequences, and I think that that’s the other piece of the puzzle.”

Watch his comments below.

In “The Beauty,” which is based on the comic book series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, Kutcher plays a vain tech billionaire whose new miracle drug transforms its users into visions of physical perfection — only with some terrifying consequences.

As for “The Substance,” Moore received an Oscar nomination for playing Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who takes a black-market drug that helps her create a younger version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley).

Kutcher and Moore were married in 2005. They separated in 2011 and later finalized their divorce in 2013.

Demi Moore down to the wire Oscars 2025 cover
Read Next
Demi Moore Found Liberation in Confronting Self-Image in 'The Substance': 'What Else Is There to Tear Me Apart?'

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments