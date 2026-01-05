‘The Beauty’ Trailer: Ashton Kutcher Sells the Fountain of Youth in Ryan Murphy’s New Body Horror Comedy

FX unveiled the first full-length trailer for creator Ryan Murphy‘s new satirical comic book adaptation “The Beauty” on Monday.

Ashton Kutcher leads the series as a vain tech billionaire whose new miracle drug, coined “The Beauty,” transforms its users into visions of physical perfection — only with some terrifying consequences. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, the FX original marks Kutcher’s return to live-action, episodic television.

This time, though, the “That ’70s Show” star is going to darker and more cartoonish places than he has in his past TV adventures.

With Kutcher’s character unabashedly selling his miracle drug as “an STD that people will actually want,” “The Beauty” looks to be Murphy’s take on the body horror genre. That is to say that today’s “Beauty” trailer is overflowing with enough queasy physical transformations, over-the-top performances, corporate assassins and blackly comic humor to make quite the first impression.

You can check out the teaser yourself below.

In addition to Kutcher, Rebecca Hall and Murphy favorite Evan Peters star in “The Beauty” as a pair of FBI agents who travel to Paris to investigate a string of gruesome deaths involving several international supermodels. The case leads them directly to Kutcher’s nefarious billionaire, who decides to deploy a lethal corporate enforcer (Anthony Ramos) to help protect his empire.

Jeremy Pope, Isabella Rossellini, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Jessica Alexander, Meghan Trainor and Vincent D’Onofrio also star in the globe-trotting thriller. Co-created by Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, the series is executive produced by the duo, along with Peters, Ramos, Pope and others.

“The Beauty” is set to make its debut just a few months after Murphy’s most recent TV creation, the star-studded legal drama “All’s Fair,” premiered in late November. That series received overwhelmingly negative reviews but emerged as Hulu’s most-watched new scripted show in three years and was subsequently renewed for a second season.

The first three episodes of “The Beauty” premiere Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu and FX.