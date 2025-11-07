‘All’s Fair’ Laughs Off the Hate With 3.2 Million Views, Hulu’s Biggest Scripted Series Debut in 3 Years

“All’s Fair” may not have won over Hollywood critics, but the spectacle still brought a ratings win for Hulu. The Kim Kardashian-led Ryan Murphy legal drama scored 3.2 million views globally after three days, per internal data, marking Hulu’s biggest scripted series debut in three years.

The show, which centers around an all-female law firm focused on high-profile divorce cases, premiered Nov. 4 to a collective bashing from critics — with some calling Kardashian’s first leading performance unsurprisingly dull and the show itself a “unmitigated disaster.” The series debuted to a 0% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, which has since gone up to 5%. Along with Kardashian in the lead role, the series stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Glenn Close.

The critical barrage for the show did not stop Kardashian and Murphy fans from tuning in, even sparking big social media response from fans in defense of the “campy” procedural. The show holds a 67% fan score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ahead of its debut, the show benefited from a strong marketing campaign and a global promotional tour that has fed plenty of viral moments for social media. It also benefits from Kardashian’s massive platform and social media reach, which currently stands at 354 million followers on Instagram and 10.3 million followers on TikTok.

Hulu’s own “All’s Fair” content has generated over 7 billion social media impressions, as well as 190 million video views to date, per the streamer’s data.

The negative response from critics hasn’t stopped its high-profile cast from lending support to the series either, Kardashian and Close both posted on social media this week in response to the bad reviews.

“All’s Fair” releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu. The finale is set for release on Dec. 10.