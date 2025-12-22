Ryan Murphy Heads Back to FX With ‘The Beauty’ Trailer — Flaunting Ashton Kutcher, Rebecca Hall and Evan Peters

Get ready to behold “The Beauty,” because the teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest FX project is out now.

Starring Ashton Kutcher, Rebecca Hall and Evan Peters, the 11-episode sci-fi series promises a breathtaking journey into the futuristic world of vanity. Bella Hadid, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope and Isabella Rossellini also star.

“Imagine: A revolutionary new super-drug that makes any old face drop dead gorgeous. And everybody wants it,” a voiceover says to set the stage. “A big pharma billionaire (Kutcher), with serious assets; two agents undercover (Hall and Peters), and between the sheets; a one-eyed wonder (Ramos), who survived a dirty dose; a psycho incel (Pope), with a thirst for kink; and a favored bombshell (Hadid), ready to explode.”

“One shot makes you hot,” the trailer concludes. Co-created by Murphy and Matt Hodgson, they also executive produce alongside Peters, Ramos, Pope, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich and Eric Gitter.

“The Beauty” continues Murphy’s work with FX, where he’s well-known for shows like “American Horror Story,” “Nip/Tuck,” “American Crime Story,” “Pose” and “Grotesquerie.”

The series also marks the latest collaboration between the mega-producer and Peters, who has starred in nine seasons of “AHS,” as well as “Pose” and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

“The Beauty” premieres Jan. 21 on FX and FX on Hulu.