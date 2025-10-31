‘American Horror Story’ Taps Ariana Grande, Jessica Lange and More Favorites for Season 13 Cast

“American Horror Story” is getting a dose of Grande next Halloween. The FX anthology series unveiled its cast for Season 13, which will be headlined by fan-favorites from across previous seasons, along with newcomer Ariana Grande.

Jessica Lange will return to the franchise for the mysterious installment, her first time appearing since “Apocalypse” (Season 8), in which she reprised the Season 1 role of Constance Langdon.

The full cast announcement includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman and Lange.

Watch the cast announcement here:

The clip shared across co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy’s pages also shared a Halloween 2026 premiere date for Season 13. “Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” the video read, paying homage to an iconic line by Robert’s Madison Montgomery from the show’s New Orleans witch-inspired season Season 3, subtitled “Coven.”

Little is known about the plot details for the FX show’s 13th installment, though the cast is mostly comprised of the ensemble from the “Coven” season. The season will also serve as a reunion for Grande with her “Scream Queens” co-stars Roberts and Lourd.

“I would keep doing it for a long time,” Murphy told TheWrap last October about the FX franchise. “A lot of people who made that have stayed with us through the years … When we first started it, we were really like a troupe, and I didn’t have children then, so I was a completely different person … Now I’m excited that Sarah is interested in it again, I’m excited that Evan — in the right part — would be interested. There’s a large group of people that I would like to return to that show, including Angela Bassett and on and on and on. It’s fun. But I have to have something to say, or somebody else, another showrunner, has to have something to say.”

Grande’s addition will surely spark interest as well, coming off of her Oscar-nominated run as Glinda in the “Wicked” films. She is also set to star in a “Meet the Parents” sequel with Ben Stiller, premiering in November 2026.

“American Horror Story” Seasons 1-12 are now streaming on Hulu.