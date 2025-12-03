Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Beauty’ Taps Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Meghan Trainor as Guest Stars

Ryan Murphy’s “The Beauty” is adding big names to its star-studded cast. The sci-fi thriller will welcome Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Meghan Trainor and more as guest stars, the Disney-owned network announced alongside the show’s Jan. 21 premiere date.

Other guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Jessica Alexander, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jaquel Spivey, Jon Jon Briones and John Carroll Lynch.

Described as a “global thriller,” “The Beauty” centers around a sexually-transmitted disease that makes its carriers beautiful before suffering gruesome deaths — sending the world of high fashion into crisis mode. FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Hall) kick off the investigation in Paris into the mysterious illness.

“Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of ‘The Corporation’ (Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed ‘The Beauty,’ who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos),” a logline for the show reads. “As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.”

The series will debut with the first three episodes on FX’s linear channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and on Disney+ internationally. Subsequent episodes in the 11-episode season will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and 9 p.m. ET on Hulu, with two-episode drops for the final two weeks.

Check out first-look images from “The Beauty” below.

Isabella Rossellini as Franny Forst in “The Beauty.” (Philippe Antonello/FX) Evan Peters as Cooper Madsen and Rebecca Hall as Jordan Bennett in “The Beauty.” (Philippe Antonello/FX) Rebecca Hall and Evan Peters in “The Beauty.” (Philippe Antonello/FX) Jeremy Pope as Jeremy and Anthony Ramos as The Assassin in “The Beauty.” (FX) Evan Peters as Cooper Madsen and Rebecca Hall as Jordan Bennett in “The Beauty.” (Philippe Antonello/FX) Ashton Kutcher as The Corporation in “The Beauty.”. (Eric Liebowitz/FX)

The show is based on the comic book series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley.

“The Beauty” is created and written by Murphy and Matthew Hodgson. The pair also serve as executive producers alongside Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. It’s produced by 20th Television.

“The Beauty” premieres Jan. 21 on FX and Hulu.