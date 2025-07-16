FX Greenlights Ryan Murphy Drama ‘The Shards’

FX has greenlit Ryan Murphy’s “The Shards,” a new drama series based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name.

The series, which is a collaboration with 20th Television, was first put into development by FX in May with Kaia Gerber attached to star. Gerber will be joined by Igby Rigney, Homer Gere and Graham Campbell.

“The Shards,” which is set in the early 1980s and features some autobiographical elements from Ellis’ life, centers on Bret (Rigney), a student at an elite L.A. prep school whose world is upended by the arrival of a mysterious new student, Robert Mallory (Gere), which coincides with the murders of a serial killer. Campbell will play Thom Wright, one of Bret’s close friends.

“The Shards” was first released as a serialized audiobook via Ellis’ podcast in 2020 and 2021, with a print version that followed in early 2023. He previously tried to get a similar adaptation off the ground at HBO, though it ultimately didn’t move forward.

Murphy, Ellis and director Max Winkler will executive produce alongside Nick Hall, Kathleen McCaffrey and Brian Young. A writer has yet to be announced.

Campbell is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Rigney is repped by Buchwald, Canopy Media Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Gere is repped by WME, Brookside Artist Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.