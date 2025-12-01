35 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Winter 2025-2026

Just as our stomachs settle from this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, the TV world is gearing up for a new season of cold, holidays and plenty of new programming.

While December sees most broadcast shows on hiatus through the new year, we can look forward to cable and streaming favorites making anticipated returns before the holidays come along. Prime Video’s “Fallout” will bring us back to post-apocalyptic chaos, while Starz debuts a new “Spartacus” spinoff with lots of blood and drama. And Disney+ will see the return of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” for a new season of epic YA adventures.

As the new year picks up, so does a new wave of new and returning shows across platforms. Get ready for a broadcast TV onslaught as a new season of “The Rookie” kicks off alongside new episodes of “High Potential,” the “9-1-1” franchise, “Doc,” “The Traitors” and more shows in the first week of the year. And new shows like “His & Hers” on Netflix, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” on Paramount+, HBO’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and FX’s “The Beauty” aim to become our next obsession.

Check out TheWrap’s picks for the most anticipated shows premiering this winter.

Natalie Maguire, Shayne Davis, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Demy Selem, Lisa Vanderpump, Angelica Jensen, Kim Suarez, Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn in “Vanderpump Rules.” (Mark Hunter “thecobrasnake”/Bravo) “Vanderpump Rules” Season 12 (Bravo) — Dec. 2 After flying too close to the sun, this hit Bravo series is in for a shift change. Two years after Scandoval pushed the Lisa Vanderpump-led reality series into the mainstream discourse, leading to a clunky season chronicling its aftermath in 2024, “Vanderpump Rules” will introduce a new class of aspiring models, actors and tabloid headline-makers in Season 12. Don’t expect any of the OG cast members to appear in this new season, as Lisa entrusts a new pack of twenty-somethings to keep her Los Angeles restaurants afloat while dealing with plenty of interpersonal drama. Can this new crop of SURvers make reality TV magic strike twice? Tune in and find out! — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Lena Headey in “The Abandons.” (Matthias Clamer/Netflix) “The Abandons” (Netflix) — Dec. 4 “The Abandons” marks Netflix’s latest swing into Western TV shows following the success of shows like “Yellowstone.” The new series boasts two strong leads in “Game of Thrones” alum Lena Headey and “The X-Files” star Gillian Anderson. The pair play the heads of two families warring with each other in the 1850s as outlaws call the shots. “The Abandons” hails from Kurt Sutter — who created hits like “Sons of Anarchy” — and his new show looks to be capturing that magic again, but with fewer motorcycles and more horses. — Jacob Bryant

Jordi Webber, Graham McTavish, Nick E. Tarabay and Tenika Davis in “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” (Starz) “Spartacus: House of Ashur” — Dec. 5 (Starz) Fans of the “Spartacus” franchise have waited a long time for its return to television. More than a decade after the Starz historical epic concluded, the franchise expands with a new series in the sword-and-sandals world — kind of. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” takes place in an alternate timeline from the original series, one where the titular Ashur (played by Nick E. Tarabay) returns after his execution and takes control of his own former gladiator school. “Spartacus” creator Steven S. DeKnight returns as showrunner for this sequel series, which features a new Gaius Julius Caesar (played by Jackson Gallagher) and the introduction of a female gladiator — or “gladiatrix” — named Achillia (Tenika Davis). — Casey Loving

Walker Scobell in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” (Disney+) “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 2 — Dec. 10 Two years after its first season debuted on Disney+, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is back for round two. Following author (and executive producer) Rick Riordan’s hopes, the second season of the show adapts book two, “The Sea of Monsters.” Percy and his friends are on a mission to save Camp Half-Blood from Luke and his Kronos-following army, and the only way they can do that is with the fabled Golden Fleece, which can heal any ailment or injury. This season promises to be even bigger than the first, filming on practical sets instead of The Volume, and introduces some beloved characters, all while paving the way for season 3 (which is now in production in Vancouver). Brace yourself, Percy. — Andi Ortiz

“Simon Cowell: The Next Act” (Netflix) “Simon Cowell: The Next Act” (Netflix) — Dec. 10 Simon Cowell famously put together the pop sensation One Direction on “The X Factor UK.” Now he’s looking for the next big thing with his Netflix docuseries “Simon Cowell: The Next Act.” Best known for his harsh criticism on talent competitions like “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent,” Cowell has an eye for emerging talent. The series will follow him as he attempts to create a fresh boy band. Fans can watch as he scouts talent from open casting calls and fosters them as his band prepares to release their first single. Will he discover the next pop sensation? Tune in Dec. 10 to find out. — Tess Patton

Taylor Swift’s “The End of an Era” docuseries will stream on Disney+ (Disney) “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour – The End of an Era” (Disney+) — Dec. 12 A year after Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour concluded, the music superstar is letting fans peek behind the curtain. “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour – The End of an Era” is a six-part docuseries that will chronicle the pop star’s development of the $2 billion grossing tour and the day-to-day life on the road. The series will feature cameos from celebrity friends like Gracie Abrams, fiancé Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter as well as Swift’s friends and family. Fans will also see rehearsal footage and in-depth interviews with the pop star. The first two episodes will debut on Disney+ Dec. 12. — TP

Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins in “Fallout” Season 2 (Prime Video) “Fallout” Season 2 (Prime Video) — Dec. 17 Prime Video is taking audiences back to the Wasteland, as Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul/Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) head out on a journey to New Vegas filled with new foes and dangerous creatures. Picking up where the Season 1 finale left off, the pair are headed across the Mojave in search of Lucy’s father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who fled after it was revealed that he was a Vault-Tec employee tied to the bombing of Shady Sands. The Ghoul/Cooper Howard is also in search of his daughter and wife Barb (Frances Turner), the latter of whom was also revealed to be connected to Vault-Tec. Meanwhile, Norm (Moisés Arias) is set to explore the Wasteland himself in search of his sister, while Maximus (Aaron Moten) and the rest of the Brotherhood of Steel are gearing up for war after acquiring cold fusion from the New California Republic at the end of Season 1. With executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner returning to the helm, it’s sure to be a wild ride. — Lucas Manfredi

Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily In Paris” (Caroline Dubois/Netflix) “Emily in Paris” Season 5 (Netflix) — Dec. 18 By Season 5, Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper is now in Rome, heading up Agence Grateau’s satellite office and adapting to her extended Roman holiday. Just as she’s getting into her groove, however, a work idea backfires and leads to heartbreak and career setbacks. The upcoming season will mark the first installment without Camille Razat’s Camille, while most of the past season’s cast returns, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park’s Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie and Eugenio Franceschini’s Marcello. The season will also welcome Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette. — Loree Seitz

Millie Bobby Brown in “Stranger Things.” (Netflix) “Stranger Things” Season 5 Part 2 and Finale (Netflix) — Dec. 25 and 31 It all comes down to this. For the fifth — and final — season of Netflix’s flagship original series, “Stranger Things” is being divvied up. The first four episodes, including a jaw-dropping fourth episode, arrived on Thanksgiving, alongside the turkey and cranberry sauce. Now the final two batches are headed our way, with three episodes dropping on Christmas Day and the grand finale on New Year’s Eve. The twist? The two-hour+ final episode (titled, of course, “The Rightside Up”) will also be screened in theaters nationwide on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day. Now you have the option of watching in your Demogorgon pajamas or going to the cinema and experiencing it with like-minded “Stranger Things” aficionados. As for what we know about this final batch of episodes, well, the answer is — not much. But there will definitely be ramifications from that explosive fourth episode, and we’ve got another installment (episode 5, “Shock Jock”) directed by the legendary filmmaker Frank Darabont, who directed the “Home Alone”-indebted third episode of this season and some little movies called “The Shawshank Redemption” and “The Green Mile.” Series producer and a director on previous seasons Shawn Levy also returns for two episodes, including the penultimate chapter, which he co-directed with the Duffer Brothers. As the original poster for “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” once said: Who will survive? And what will be left of them? Only one way to find out. — Drew Taylor

Simu Liu in “The Copenhagen Test.” (Amanda Matlovich/Peacock) “The Copenhagen Test” (Peacock) — Dec. 27 Peacock is set to cap off 2025 with “The Copenhagen Test.” The new series from creator Thomas Brandon and executive producer James Wan follows an intelligence agent (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu) in the near future who is hacked by an unknown enemy and, consequently, forced to prove his allegiance to his country. In addition to Liu, the series’ cast is headlined by Melissa Barrera, Brian d’Arcy James, Saul Rubinek and Kathleen Chalfant. Many of the series’ specific plot details are being kept under tight wraps for the time being. However, based on the brief initial teaser Peacock released for it and the talent involved behind the scenes, it looks like “The Copenhagen Test” has all the potential to be streaming’s next addictive, espionage TV hit. — Alex Welch

James Nesbitt in “Run Away.” (Ben Blackall/Netflix) “Run Away” (Netflix) — Jan. 1 A parent’s worst nightmare becomes a vehicle for tension, drama and mystery in Netflix’s forthcoming new series, “Run Away.” Based on a novel by American novelist Harlan Coben, the British series follows a desperate father (James Nesbitt) as he searches for his runaway daughter. The show’s ensemble cast features a treasure trove worth of reliable British screen actors, including Nesbitt, Ellie de Lange, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Joe McGann and more. While little is known about “Run Away” right now beyond its basic premise, there’s enough in just its cast, creative team and source material to warrant some intrigue. Additionally, it represents a reunion between creator Danny Brocklehurst and Netflix, following the parties’ successful collaboration on 2024’s “Fool Me Once,” which was also based on a Coben novel. Fans of “Fool Me Once” may, therefore, want to watch out for “Run Away” when it premieres on Netflix in early January. — AW

From left to right: “The Rookie” stars Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juares, Deric Augustine as Miles Penn. (Disney/John Russo) “The Rookie” Season 8 (ABC) — Jan. 6 It’s been another extra-long wait for “The Rookie” to return since the series dropped its Season 7 finale last spring, but the Season 8 premiere is finally upon us, promising answers and more antics after the return of two big villains in last year’s finale. What’s next for Mid-Wilshire now that Oscar’s on the lam once again and Monica’s back in tow, now with immunity and an exceeding air of smugness? Can Lucy and Tim finally figure out the balance that makes their irresistible relationship work? And just how long will Lucy be stuck on that night shift? (Don’t worry, not too long, according to showrunner Alexi Hawley.) We’ll finally get some answers when one of TV’s best comfort procedurals returns at last in January. And if your comfort procedural happens to be ABC’s other charming hits “High Potential” or “Will Trent,” those shows also return on Jan. 6. — Haleigh Foutch

Josh Charles and Annie Potts in “Best Medicine.” (Fox) “Best Medicine” (Fox) — Jan. 6 It’s often said that laughter is the best medicine. However, when it comes to Josh Charles’ Dr. Martin Best, he’d rather keep things professional. Unfortunately for him, he’s found himself in a small town full of colorful characters who don’t mind tickling his funny bone in Fox’s new medical comedy series, “Best Medicine.” To offset Charles’ straight man, the “Sports Night” and “The Good Wife” alum is accompanied by an all-star comedy ensemble that includes Abigail Spencer, Annie Potts and Josh Segarra for an American take on the global British hit “Doc Martin” — plus, the original doctor himself, Martin Clunes, is tapped to guest star. Find out if the people of Port Wenn can fix Dr. Best’s bedside manner, or if his tough love is exactly what the doctor ordered, this January on Fox. — JD Knapp

Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Tessa Thompson as Anna in “His & Hers” (Netflix) “His & Hers” (Netflix) — Jan. 8 Tessa Thompson’s next project sees her head down south to Atlanta to play Anna, a recluse news anchor who’s taken a step back from her career and friends as she becomes captivated by a murder in her sleepy hometown of Dahlonega. When Anna’s estranged husband, Jack (Jon Bernthal) hears of the case, he becomes strangely suspicious of Anna’s involvement, leading him to pursue his own investigation parallel to hers. Beyond Thompson and Bernthal, the “His & Hers” cast includes Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland and Ellie Rose Sawyer, among others. — LS

Alan Cumming in key art for “The Traitors” Season 4. (Peacock) “The Traitors” Season 4 (Peacock) — Jan. 8 Come January, it’s that time of the year when reality fans are activated for “The Traitors.” Once again, the Peacock competition series will welcome stars across the reality sphere — from “The Bachelor” to “Survivor” to “The Real Housewives” — for the ultimate test of trust, and fans will be plunged into the campy castle in the Scottish Highlands and the extravagant wardrobe of host Alan Cumming. This season’s recruits include “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Candiace Dillard Bassett, “The Real Housewives of Dubai’s” Caroline Stanbury, former “Bachelor” Colton, “The Traitors” Season 2 alum Dorinda Medley, Ian Terry from “Big Brother,” “Top Chef” host Kristen Kish, “Survivor’s” Rob Cesternino, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins from “Aftersun: Love Island USA,” Monét X Change from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Natalie Anderson from “Survivor;” Porsha Williams from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Love Island USA” Season 6 alum Rob Rausch, Tiffany Mitchell from “Big Brother” and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho from “Survivor.” — LS

“Industry” Season 4 (HBO) “Industry” Season 4 (HBO) — Jan. 11 “Industry” Season 3 shook things up plenty in the messy lives of the current and former workers at Pierpoint investment bank and Season 4 is looking to hold a lot of that fallout. Harper (Myha’la) decided to finally leave London and request working from New York, and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) tied the knot with Henry Muck (Kit Harrington) catapulting her back into high society as her career rages on. Unfortunately, Harry (Robert Spearing) will not be back in the upcoming season as he decided to head to Silicon Valley for work after watching Yasmin marry Henry. Details on what Season 4 will entail plot-wise have remained tightly under wraps, but the show continues its upward trajectory, and Season 3 enjoyed a well-deserved uptick in viewers, so hopes are high that those trends continue. — JB

Tom Hiddleston, Camilla Morrone and Diego Calva in “The Night Manager.” (Prime Video) “The Night Manager” Season 2 (Prime Video) — Jan. 11 Shocking but true: It has been nearly 10 years since the six-episode BBC/AMC series “The Night Manager” debuted, transforming a classic John le Carré spy story into pulpy, sexy can’t-miss TV. So the unexpected surprise that a second season is on the way, all these years later (now on BBC/Prime Video), is a rather lovely one — especially with stars Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman returning. The new season follows Hiddleston’s enigmatically mundane intelligence officer Jonathan Pine to Colombia, where he infiltrates a new conspiratorial operation. The first season remains one of Hiddleston’s best performances and most engaging characters, a total obfuscation of a person who moves in seductive, mercenary ways, and it will be a thrill to see him pick up that mantle again alongside new cast members Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires. — HF

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in “Tell Me Lies.” (Disney/Ian Watson) “Tell Me Lies” Season 3 (Hulu) — Jan. 13 TV’s most unhinged show is back. After the Season 2 finale saw Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) rekindle their tumultuous romance, the third installment will see the couple attempt to break old patterns, while being hindered by past indiscretions. The series will pick back up the dual timeline, hinging further into the growing relationship between Diana (Alicia Crowder) and Pippa (Sonia Mena), the aftermath of Bree’s (Cat Missal) affair, the mental health crises piling up for Wrigley (Spencer House) as well as whatever insane shenanigans showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer throws our way. — LS

Idris Elba in “Hijack” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Hijack” Season 2 (Apple TV) — Jan. 14 “Hijack” is set to make its long-awaited return in January, nearly two full years after its first season debuted on Apple TV and became an action-packed hit. Idris Elba is back as the series’ crafty corporate negotiator, Sam Nelson. This time, though, it is not one of Sam’s flights that is fated to be violently disrupted, but a seemingly everyday ride on a Berlin underground commuter train in the heart of winter. The change of international locale and the even more cramped confines of its central train should help give “Hijack” Season 2 a refreshingly different feel from the series’ first, even as it similarly cuts back and forth again between its hero’s many escalating dilemmas and the efforts of local authorities to defuse the situation and also uncover the truth of the criminal conspiracy behind it. Buoyed, once again, by Elba’s reliable, commanding star power, there is no reason to believe “Hijack” Season 2 will not be just as entertaining and gripping as the hit series’ debut run. — AW

Mia McKenna Bruce in “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” (Simon Ridgway/Netflix) “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” (Netflix) — Jan. 15 There’s nothing quite like a good old-fashioned Agatha Christie murder mystery to help kick off a new year, is there? Fans of both the genre and its most prolific author can look forward to exactly that when Netflix unveils “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials.” A TV adaptation of Christie’s 1929 novel of the same name, the series follows an unlikely female sleuth (Mia McKenna-Bruce) who takes it upon herself to try unraveling a dangerous web of secrets after a seemingly playful prank results in a murder at a country manor. “Seven Dials” comes from British writer and “Broadchurch” creator Chris Chibnall, who knows a thing or two about crafting compelling TV mysteries. Like all great Christie adaptations, “Seven Dials” also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, which includes Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Edward Bluemel, Nyasha Hatendi, Guy Siner and Alex Macqueen. Go ahead and strap yourself in now. It promises to be a twisty and, let’s face it, likely bloody ride. — AW

Paul Giamatti and Holly Hunter in “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” (Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/Paramount+) “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” (Paramount+) — Jan. 15 Despite decades of shows and movies, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” marks the first time the franchise has fully immersed in the school that forges the many admirals, captains and ensigns that populate the other stories. That should excite both long-time Trekkies and newcomers because at the end of the day who doesn’t love a story set at an academy? “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” boasts a cast of newcomers mixed with heavy hitters like Holly Hunter as a captain at the school and Paul Giamatti as the Season 1 villain. If those two and a sci-fi school setting don’t get you through the door, nothing will. — JB

Peter Claffley in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” (Credit: Steffan Hill/HBO) “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO) — Jan. 18 HBO gets set to unveil its second spinoff from the cultural phenomenon that was “Game of Thrones” with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” As far as timelines go, the new series splits the difference between the original series and HBO’s first spinoff “House of the Dragon,” which takes place 200 years earlier. Those in love with the gritty and bleak world of Westeros might be shocked by the lighter tone that “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is going for, as it follows a wayward night and his young Targaryen squire looking to make a name for themselves. The stories of Dunk and Egg comprise a number of novellas from author George R.R. Martin and this season marks the first of many adventures that will make legends of both of them. The series has already been renewed for Season 2, set to premiere in 2027. — JB

Patrick Dempsey in “Memory of a Killer” (Credit: Fox) “Memory of a Killer” (Fox) — Jan. 26 Patrick Dempsey’s broadcast TV return is upon us, and he’s trading his stethoscope for a sniper rifle. Over a decade since leaving “Grey’s Anatomy,” the actor will headline Fox’s new drama “Memory of a Killer.” Inspired by the 2003 Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer,” the show centers around Angelo (Dempsey), a man who lives a double life as a New York City hitman and as a photocopier salesman and father in Cooperstown. But things get complicated after he is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, which threatens to topple the delicate house of cards he built to hide his secrets. The drama also stars Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart, Peter Gadiot and Gina Torres. — JB

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in “Wonder Man” (Disney+) “Wonder Man” (Disney+) — Jan. 27 Marvel television comes back this January with “Wonder Man,” a new series about the popular comic book character Simon Williams. Wonder Man is one of the more recognizable Marvel Comics faces to not receive a live-action adaptation to this point, an energy-based superhuman who first appeared in 1964’s “The Avengers #9.” The character has worn many hats in his publication history — he’s been a hero, a villain, an Avenger, an actor, a pacifist and more.The new MCU series, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Williams, seems to be focusing on the actor part in particular. Though not much has been revealed in terms of the plot of “Wonder Man,” trailers have focused heavily on the Hollywood aspects of the character, with the story revolving around Williams attempting to land a role in the remake of the in-universe superhero film “Wonder Man.” Ben Kingsley returns in the series as Trevor Slattery, an actor who appeared in “Iron Man 3,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a Marvel One-Shot titled “All Hail the King.” Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed “Shang-Chi” and will helm “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” directs the first two episodes of the eight-episode series. — CL

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in “Shrinking.” (Apple TV) “Shrinking” Season 3 (Apple TV) — Jan. 28 Apple TV’s comedy series “Shrinking,” which stars Jason Segel as a grieving therapist, will return with Season 3 on Jan. 28, 2026. And with the way last season ended, it looks like Jimmy may truly make amends with, and even befriend Louis (Brett Goldstein), the drunk driver who was involved in his wife Tia’s fatal crash. In addition to new bonds, fans can expect to see the love grow between Gaby (Jessica Williams ) and Derrick (Damon Wayans Jr.), plus Jeff Daniels coming in as Jimmy’s father. On top of that, Michael J. Fox returns to acting with his guest role, which reunites him with executive producer Bill Lawrence. — Raquel Harris

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in “Bridgerton.” (Credit: Netflix) “Bridgerton” Season 4 (Netflix) — Part 1 Jan. 29 and Part 2 Feb. 26 The fourth season of “Bridgerton” turns its attention to Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton, who finds himself captivated by a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball, introducing Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek. What follows is a pretty accurate retelling of the classic Cinderella story, welcoming “Harry Potter” alum Katie Leung as evil stepmother Lady Araminta Gun and Isabella Wei and Michelle Mao as stepsisters Posy Li and Rosamund Li. We’ll also get glimpses of newlywed life for Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli) as well as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton). — LS

A logo for “The Beauty,” premiering January on FX. (FX) “The Beauty” (FX) — January Ryan Murphy has dabbled in several genres throughout his storied career: drama, horror, romance, comedy, musicals. But he’s never substantially dabbled in sci-fi until this upcoming year. Starring Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope and Ashton Kutcher and co-created by Murphy and Matt Hodgson (“American Sports Story,” “9-1-1”), “The Beauty” centers around an STD that makes its carriers beautiful. As this deadly disease runs rampant, two detectives begin to suspect the illness is part of a sinister governmental plot. The series, which will have 11 episodes in its first season, is based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. The FX project falls under the super-producer’s Disney deal. Social commentary, glamor and imminent death? That’s a Murphy joint if there ever was one. — Kayla Cobb

Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi in “The Pitt” Season 2. (HBO Max) “The Pitt” Season 2 (HBO Max) — January Who would’ve thought “The Pitt” would end up as one of the most celebrated drama series of 2025 upon its premiere back in January? After an impressive 15-episode first season that saw word of mouth increase exponentially, the Noah Wyle-led medical show picked up five Emmy awards — including outstanding drama series. With Season 2, “The Pitt” levels up by doubling down on what it does best. Debuting a year after its series premiere, the new season follows as Dr. Robby and crew face a daunting shift on Fourth of July weekend and all the holiday chaos that comes with it. Sepideh Moafi joins the cast as Dr. Al-Hashimi, a new attending physician who previously worked with Mel (Taylor Dearden) and Samira (Supriya Ganesh). — JB

Aldis Hodge in “Cross.” (Prime Video) “Cross” Season 2 (Prime Video) — Feb. 11 “Cross” Season 1 left viewers on the edge of their seats, and fulfilled Alex Cross’s (Aldis Hodge) quest to find his wife Maria’s murderer. Everything wraps up with Ed Ramsey in prison, Chief Anderson revealing her plans to run for mayor and Kayla continuing to work solo on the backend, brokering questionable deals with Ed’s accomplice Bobby Trey. In Season 2, Alex goes on another dangerous pursuit. This time, he’s after a ruthless vigilante who’s targeting corrupt billionaires. The show has shifted from Season 1’s binge watch style rollout to a weekly release for Season 2, but it’ll drop its first three episodes on Prime Video when it makes its return in February 2026. — RH

Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice in “The Last Thing He Told Me.” (Apple TV) “The Last Thing He Told Me” Season 2 (Apple TV) — Feb. 20 Three years after it first premiered on Apple TV, Jennifer Garner returns to executive produce and star in “The Last Thing He Told Me.” When Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them. Rice, David Morse and Coster-Waldau return to the series with new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson. The second season is based on Laura Dave’s forthcoming sequel “The First Time I Saw Him.” — TP

A still from “Strip Law.” (Netflix) “Strip Law” (Netflix) — Feb. 20 If you want to succeed in Las Vegas, you’ve got to have some pizzazz. That’s what Lincoln Gumb learns the hard way in “Strip Law,” a new Netflix animated comedy about an uptight lawyer who learns to break out of his mold and better his career after partnering with local magician and hedonist Sheila Flambé. The series comes from former Colbert and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” writer Cullen Crawford along with Underground and Titmouse, the animation production company behind “The Venture Bros.” and “Invincible.” The series comes with a pretty star-studded cast, including “Severance” star Adam Scott, “Abbott Elementary” favorite Janelle James, “Rick and Morty” and “The Lowdown” star Keith David as well as “Barry” and “King of the Hill” star Stephen Root. Shannon Gisela, known for her role in “M.I.A.,” also stars in the series. That cast alone is worth watching. — Kayla Cobb

Tracy Morgan, Erika Alexander and Daniel Radcliffe in “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.” (Credit: NBC) “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” (NBC) — Feb. 23 Tracy Morgan’s reunion with executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock brings “The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins” to NBC, the network’s next big comedy series premiering after their telecast of the Winter Olympics. The show, co-created by Carlock and Sam Means, stars Morgan as a disgraced football player intent on rehabilitating his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). It also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall. Carlock and Means serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. Fey, Morgan, Eric Gurian and David Miner also executive produce. — JAB

Zach Braff and Donald Faison in “Scrubs.”(Disney/Jeff Weddell) “Scrubs” (ABC) — Feb. 25 Over 15 years after “Scrubs” aired its finale, the gang from Sacred Heart Hospital has returned and welcomed a new group of interns. J.D. (Zach Braff), Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot Reidare (Sarah Chalke) are scrubbing in together again for the first time in a while. The now senior members of the team navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way. Original cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will return to guest star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively, as the new kids on the block find their place at the hospital. — TP

Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon in “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.” (Credit: Ryan Murphy Productions) “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX) — February First there was “American Horror Story.” Fittingly, we had to go through American crimes, more American horror stories and American sports before landing on Ryan Murphy’s latest installment in his FX anthology universe — “Love Story.” Starring Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon, this first season will follow the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Kennedy grew up in the White House before his father was assassinated. Throughout his adult life, his romantic life was heavily scrutinized until he married Bessette in 1996. However, the marriage was a troubled one, largely due to the intense media attention around the couple. In 1999, they died in a plane crash alongside Carolyn’s sister Lauren Bessette. The upcoming FX drama will explore this complicated relationship, as well as the media’s obsession with it. “Love Story” is executive produced by Murphy alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis and Connor Hines. — KC