Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ Reboot Adds Anthony Anderson as Host, Sets January Premiere

Netflix found a host for its upcoming “Star Search” reboot. Anthony Anderson, best known for starring in “black-ish,” will lead the show, which will premiere on Jan. 13, TheWrap has learned.

New episodes of the series will air on Netflix live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Episodes will include real-time voting from viewers, which will determine which contestants will be selected to move to the next round.

Netflix first announced it was reviving the iconic talent competition show back in May. The original “Star Search” premiered in 1983 and helped break some of the biggest names in entertainment including Beyoncé’s original girl group Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears, Adam Sandler, Dave Chappelle, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. Originally hosted by Ed McMahon, the first version of the series ran through 1995 on CBS. It was then rebooted briefly from 2003 to 2004 with Arsenio Hall as its host. Now Netflix is taking center stage.

The upcoming competition series is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, which has produced “Rhythm + Flow,” the Primetime Emmys, the American Music Awards, the Super Bowl Halftime Show and “Hollywood Squares.” Its executive producers include Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jason Raff (“America’s Got Talent”) and David Friedman (“Bring the Funny”) will serve as the series’ showrunners.

Netflix has been experimenting with competition series for years between “Physical: 100” and “The Circle” to “Is It Cake?” and “Squid Game: The Challenge.” But this past year the streamer has been increasing its output in the space with shows like “Building the Band,” “Million Dollar Secret” and “Battle Camp.” Next year, it will also premiere “The Golden Ticket,” a Willy Wonka-inspired competition series.