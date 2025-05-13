Naomi Watts to Play Jackie Kennedy in Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Love Story’

“American Love Story” has found its Jackie Kennedy in Naomi Watts, TheWrap has learned. Meanwhile, newcomer Paul Kelly will play John F. Kennedy Jr. in the upcoming FX anthology series from Ryan Murphy.

Both join the previously announced Sarah Pidgeon, who will play Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. FX and 20th Television declined to comment on this story.

The latest spinoff in the “American Story” universe, “American Love Story” was ordered in 2021 and has been described as “a scripted anthology series of sweeping true love stories that captured the world’s attention.” Its first season will portray the whirlwind courtship and marriage of JFK Jr. and Bessette-Kennedy. When the two first got together, they were regarded as American royalty. But the more they were scrutinized by the tabloid media, the more their relationship began to fray. It all came to an end in 1999 with the tragic plane crash that resulted in the deaths of JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette and Kennedy’s sister-in-law Lauren Bessette. Kennedy was 38 at the time of his death, while Carolyn was 33.

“American Love Story” will be the latest entry in Murphy’s FX universe. Originally starting with “American Horror Story,” these anthology series now include the Emmy-winning “American Crime Story” and “American Sports Story,” which released its Aaron Hernandez season last year. Murphy serves as an executive producer on “American Love Story” alongside Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Tanase Popa, Scott Robertson, D.V. DeVincentis, Connor Haines and Alexis Martin Woodall. At the moment, it’s unknown when the upcoming FX original is expected to premiere.

This news was originally reported by Evan Ross Katz.