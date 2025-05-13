Kim Kardashian Prepares for Revenge in First Teaser for Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’

Kim Kardashian is not to be messed with in the first teaser for Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair.” The trailer for the upcoming Hulu original dropped ahead of Disney’s upfronts presentation on Tuesday.

“You know what a girl’s best friend is? Not diamonds. Her lawyer,” Judith Light’s character confidentially tells Glenn Close. The trailer then pans between shots of several women looking fashionable, poised and confident from the boardroom to the courtroom as the “Cell Block Tango” from “Chicago” ominously plays.

“Get mad. Get hot,” Close’s character instructs. “Get revenge.”

The video then cuts to a voiceover from Kim Kardashian’s Allura Grant as she and her colleagues toast each other and powerwalk down hallways: “It’s our own boutique. Women representing women.”

But as the clip continues, things spiral out of control. An emotional Niecy Nash appears in a hospital gown. A tear-streaked Kardashian looks on horrified. Someone injects themselves with a syringe of an unknown substance. There’s fighting, sex scenes and screaming. “We are not the only ones to suffer abuse. Plenty of women inflict it,” Sarah Paulson’s Carrington Lane warns. Watch the full trailer below:

The Hulu legal drama follows as a team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. “Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks,” according to the show’s official logline.

“In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it.”

Hulu also dropped some first-look photos from the series, set to premiere this fall. See them below:

Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash in "All's Fair"

Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close in "All's Fair"

Teyana Taylor in "All's Fair"

Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash in "All's Fair"

Niecy Nash, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian in "All's Fair"

Kim Kardashian in "All's Fair"

“All’s Fair” also stars Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor and Matthew Noszka. Halle Berry was originally set to co-star, but had to exit due to scheduling conflicts.

The series was produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. It was written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts and Paulson also EP. Anthony Hemingway executive produces and directs.

Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

“All’s Fair” premieres fall 2025 on Hulu and Disney+ internationally.