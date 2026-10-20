‘Star Wars’ Animated Alternate Telecast Set for 2027 Super Bowl

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ESPN, Lucasfilm, Disney and the NFL will present an animated alternate telecast of Super Bowl LXI set in the “Star Wars” galaxy and featuring characters from across the franchise, including original 1977 cast member Anthony Daniels reprising his role as C-3PO.

The upcoming telecast, dubbed “Star Wars Funday Football,” will stream live on Disney+ and the ESPN App, as well as air on Disney Channel and Disney XD on Feb. 14, 2027. The telecast will give fans of all ages a new way to experience ESPN’s Super Bowl production.