Transportation Secretary Encourages College Football Teams to ‘Reach Out to the FAA’ Following Nationwide Ground Stop

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A rare nationwide ground stop upended travelers plans on Friday, causing a potential domino effect for weekend events. While college football fans are worried that their Week 11 games will be interrupted by the plane grounding, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he hopes players can make their engagements on time.

“We’re going to allow for general aviation, those larger movements to take place as a priority. Smaller movements will take a lower priority. And so, if you talk about football teams moving, many of those are on charters, and there’s a lot of individuals on those charter planes,” Duffy said at a Friday evening press briefing. “So I would encourage those football teams to reach out to the FAA to schedule their flight times and make sure they can move to make sure we have games going off tomorrow.”