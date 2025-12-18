Dan Bongino to Step Down as FBI Deputy Director Next Month

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced Wednesday that he will step down from his position in January, ending a brief but high-profile tenure as the bureau’s No. 2 official during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York City police officer who later became a conservative media figure, said in a post on X that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” Bongino wrote. “I want to thank President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Director Kash Patel for the opportunity to serve.”

Trump confirmed the departure earlier Wednesday, telling reporters that Bongino had “done a great job” and suggesting he may return to media work.

President Trump on Dan Bongino: "Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show."pic.twitter.com/TUfdsjuctE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 17, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel praised Bongino’s service, calling him “the best partner I could’ve asked for” and crediting him with exceeding the goals set for his role.

Trump appointed Bongino to the deputy director position in February. His appointment drew attention because of his prior career as a podcast host who frequently criticized federal law enforcement agencies and promoted claims of government misconduct.

Bongino’s tenure included controversy. NBC News previously reported that he considered resigning in July after the FBI and Justice Department issued a joint memo concluding an exhaustive review of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and stating that no additional charges would be brought. Sources said the memo sparked a heated disagreement between Bongino and Bondi, though both agencies later denied any internal rift.

Bongino ultimately remained in the role and was later credited by Bondi with helping advance the long-stalled investigation into pipe bombs discovered near the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021. A suspect, Brian Cole Jr., has pleaded not guilty.

Before joining the administration, Bongino had publicly suggested the pipe bomb incident was an “inside job,” remarks he later said reflected opinions expressed before assuming public office.

The FBI did not immediately say whether a replacement would be named.