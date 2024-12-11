David Letterman FAST Channel Launches on Samsung TV Plus

David Letterman is getting into free, ad-supported television streaming with the launch of Letterman TV on Samsung TV Plus.

The FAST channel will offer 24/7 viewing of “The Late Show With David Letterman” to fans in the United States and Canada, featuring curated moments and never-before-seen commentary from the late night legend where he reflects on the most iconic interviews during his 22-year tenure.

“I’m very excited about this. Now I can watch myself age without looking in the mirror!” Letterman said in a Wednesday statement.

Letterman TV, which will add new content every month, will initially launch with Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks playing ‘The Newlywed Game,’ Denzel Washington sharing laughs with Don Rickles, Will Ferrell’s comedic antics, musical performances by legends like Ringo Starr and unforgettable stunts like Dave working at Taco Bell and jumping into a giant bowl of eggnog. Viewers can also expect classic celebrity interviews, Top Ten lists, beloved segments like “Stupid Tricks” and heartwarming holiday specials.

For streamers in the U.S., Letterman TV will also be available on-demand via half-hour compilations of fan-favorite moments that defined late night television.

“Dave’s show was the original viral video,” Walter Kim, executive producer for digital at Letterman’s production company Worldwide Pants, Inc., noted. “As someone who worked for the entirety of ‘The Late Show,’ it’s a thrill to help assemble and create programming around some of our favorite moments from the show, and with more than 4,000 hours from which to choose, the channel will continuously change.”

Letterman TV is available to watch across Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors and Family Hub lineups, including the 2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED and The Frame, which are designed with advanced AI that can upscale content on Samsung TV Plus into 4K and 8K quality.

It marks the latest addition to the platform’s portfolio of over 3,000 channels worldwide.

“At Samsung TV Plus, we aim to build a home for entertainment that feels personal, meaningful and accessible to everyone,” said Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and general manager at Samsung TV Plus. “David Letterman is a living legend whose humor and conversations have entertained and inspired generations. With ‘Letterman TV,’ we’re proud to bring his iconic interviews and comedy to a new audience while giving longtime fans a chance to revisit and enjoy the moments that make him such a beloved figure in television.”