NBCUniversal Launches 18 FAST Channels on Fubo

NBCUniversal programming such as “Today,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Housewives” and “Top Chef” are launching on Fubo as part of a new content licensing deal.

The media giant is partnering with the streamer on a total of 18 new FAST channels. Four Telemundo channels will launch in Fubo’s Spanish-language Latino plan and all English-language channel plans, including the Free plan, while the remaining 14 additional channels will be coming soon to all of Fubo’s English-language plans, including Free.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fubo customers a full suite of channels that lets them enjoy NBCU’s legendary content catalogue across a wide variety of genres,” Fubo content strategy and acquisition senior vice president Todd Mathers said in a statement. “From sports to entertainment and news programming, our English and Spanish-speaking customers can stay entertained and informed with NBCU’s deep archive.”

“This collaboration will enable us to connect with our longtime fans while also introducing new viewers to our diverse library of content,” NBCU content distribution senior vice president Matt Farina added.

The full suite of NBCUniversal’s free, ad-supported TV content on Fubo includes:

Noticias Telemundo Ahora (All channel plans): 24/7 Spanish-language news channel, featuring breaking news, live reports from major cities, and interviews with today’s leading newsmakers.

The move comes as Comcast recently announced its plans to spin off its cable network portfolio, which includes MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel, as well as digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, Golf Now and Sports Engine, into a standalone, publicly traded company that will reach 70 million U.S. households. The cable network portfolio generated around $7 billion in revenue for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, Bravo, Peacock, the NBC broadcast network, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBCU’s local stations and the company’s film and television studios will stay with parent company Comcast.

The tax-free spinoff to Comcast shareholders will take around a year to complete, subject to final approval from Comcast’s board, completion of “SpinCo” financing and receipt of tax opinions and any regulatory approvals.

SpinCo, which will be led by CEO Mark Lazarus and CFO Anand Kini, will have a dual class share structure that will see Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts hold a one-third voting stake, though he will not be on the spun-off entity’s board, a knowledgeable insider previously told TheWrap.

Donna Langley will become chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment and Studios, where she will have full oversight of entertainment programming and marketing across Peacock, Bravo and NBC —including primetime and late night — and will continue to oversee global creative strategy, business operations, production, acquisitions, marketing and distribution for the company’s film and television studios.

Direct-to-consumer head Matt Strauss will succeed Lazarus as NBCUniversal Media Group chairman, continuing to lead Peacock, international networks and global streaming, while adding NBC Sports, advertising sales, content distribution, decision sciences & research and NBC broadcast affiliate relations to his purview.

Cesar Conde will remain chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, overseeing NBC News, NBC News Now, Telemundo Enterprises, NBCU Local stations, while Mark Woodbury will continue as chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Comcast president Mike Cavanagh’s core leadership team will include current executive vice president Adam Miller, who will become NBCU’s chief operating officer; Craig Robinson, who will continue as executive vice president and chief diversity officer; and Kim Harris, who will continue as executive vice president of Comcast and general counsel of NBCU.