David Zaslav Gives Backlot Tour to Netflix Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters | Photos

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters a personal tour of the historic WB studio in Burbank, Calif. after the board reiterated its recommendation for the streamer’s $82.7 billion deal.

In addition to getting an up-close look at the famed studio on Wednesday, the trio met with leaders across the company as the mega-deal makes moves towards regulatory approval – despite a rival hostile takeover bid from Paramount Skydance also in the works.

“We are confident that our merger with Netflix represents superior, more certain value for our shareholders and we look forward to delivering on the compelling benefits of our combination,” WBD board chairman Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr. said in a statement after the company unanimously rejected Paramount’s $30-per-share, all-cash bid for the entire company.

The board also defended that their “merger agreement with Netflix is a binding agreement with enforceable commitments, with no need for any equity financing and robust debt commitments.”

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has taken the $108.4 billion bid directly to the media giant’s shareholders, who should respond by Jan. 8 (unless the offer is extended.)

Di Piazza, Jr. later noted on CNBC, “In the end, the board’s responsibility is to take the highest value considering the risk and the other implications. We think that Netflix is compelling, and so it wasn’t really a hard choice.”

