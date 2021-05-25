Daytime Emmy Nominations: Alex Trebek, Larry King Earn Posthumous Nods

The 2021 Daytime Emmy nominations were just announced, with Alex Trebek and Larry King earning posthumous nods.

The late host of “Jeopardy!” is up for Outstanding Game Show Host alongside Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey, Alfonso Ribeiro and Pat Sajak. Notably, “Jeopardy!” was not nominated for Outstanding Game Show.

Trebek died on November 8, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. His final episodes aired in January 2021. Trebek won the Outstanding Game Show Host Emmy for “Jeopardy” 7 times and is the most-nominated host in the category with 31 nods.

King is up for Outstanding Informational Talk Show Host. His competitors include Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan for “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” Tamron Hall, Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade for “Peace of Mind with Taraji”, Rachael Ray, “GMA3’s” Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes, and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris for “Red Table Talk.”

See the full list of nominees here.

More to come…