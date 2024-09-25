‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Arrives on Digital and 4K Blu-ray Next Month

Deadpool and Wolverine are coming home in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The comically mismatched superhero duo (played, once again, by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) will arrive on digital on Oct. 1, with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions hitting store shelves on Oct. 22 (Marvel Studios hasn’t announced when the movie will stream on Hulu/Disney+).

When “Deadpool & Wolverine” was released earlier this summer, it quickly became one of the year’s must-watch movies. The team-up movie, which sees Deadpool traveling to an alternate universe to recruit a version of Wolverine so that his world isn’t destroyed, became the biggest R-rated movie in history and the No. 7 highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe global release of all-time. Not too shabby.

Ready to freeze-frame for all the Easter eggs you missed?

The home video bonus content includes a gag reel, deleted scenes, documentaries and a commentary track featuring director Shawn Levy and Reynolds himself. There are also custom bonus features depending on where you buy – Amazon Prime Video has an X-ray experience that includes featurettes unavailable elsewhere and trivia, while Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu) and Apple TV have other exclusive offerings.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray comes in a regular edition and two steelbooks — one devoted to Deadpool, the other Wolverine — with pictures of their variants on the inside of the case. Plus, there’s a Walmart Blu-ray release that has an exclusive Deadpool corps pop-up (take a look at all the special features, below).

Bonus Features

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy breaks down a historic scene in the film: the “Oner,” which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes and assembling the iconic team.

Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine, while cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow suit again, brings variety to the role and continues his legacy from previous films.

Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.



Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Deleted Scenes

Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA.

Do Nothing – B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action.

Daddy’s In Love – B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love to his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.

“Fun Sack”

Dr. Deadpool – Dr. Deadpool, Ph.D. very kindly informs us of the risks of testicular cancer and tries to convince Hugh Jackman to do a live checkup.

Product Review – Deadpool shows off some toys and trinkets from the franchise, including one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler.

Wade Is Back – Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promote a movie… but Ryan misleads Hugh on just exactly which movie they are there for.