‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Surpasses ‘Joker’ to Become the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Film of All Time

After becoming just the second film this year to cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office domestically, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is now officially the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, globally, shattering yet another box office record.

As of Friday morning, the Marvel threequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has earned $1.086 billion worldwide, surpassing Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” to nab the record.

In a post to Marvel Studios’ X account, studio head Kevin Feige thanked fans with a proper thank you note, writing, “It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it. All those conversations were worth it!”

Just behind that thank you note was an apparent memo from Feige to Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, detailing exactly which drug terms would not be allowed in the film (Deadpool himself makes a joke about this in the movie, telling his roommate Blind Al that cocaine and any of its street names was the “one thing” Feige said was off the table).

Earlier this week, “Deadpool & Wolverine” also crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic box office and has been blazing through records since its opening weekend.

To date, it’s not only the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, but it also had the highest-grossing global opening for an R-rated film ever and the best opening of Reynolds, Jackman and Levy’s careers.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is now playing in theaters.