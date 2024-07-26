‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Does Dogpool Survive?

Note: There are spoilers for “Deadpool & Wolverine” in the article below.

Yes, “Deadpool & Wolverine” welcomes multiple Deadpools to the MCU, courtesy of the TVA and the multiverse, and yes, that includes Dogpool. So let’s get one question out of the way: does Dogpool survive?

When you put an animal character into a movie, it’s inevitable that fans will get attached — but that’s even more true when said animal is a dog. It’s even more true when that dog has an outrageously lolly-gaggy tongue and his own super suit, played by Britain’s Ugliest Dog winner, Penny. In short: you’re gong to fall in love with Dogpool pretty much immediately.

That’s the case for Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) himself, when Dogpool runs up to him in a field, no owner initially in sight. The merc with a mouth bonds with the animal immediately, until her real papá comes bounding through (we won’t tell you who that is though, because, well, spoilers).

And in a world of superheroes, you might immediately start worrying about an animal so pure. Well, we’re here to tell you that, at least in this case, that worry is not needed.

Because yes, Dogpool survives. In fact, at no point does Dogpool even come close to any real danger — not one of the Deadpools we meet will allow that.

There are no close calls, no heart-wrenching goodbye moments, just a delightful pup who happens to also be a superhero, living her very best life under the caring eyes of her counterparts.

Now go, be free. See the movie with the reassurance that no pup comes into harm’s way.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.