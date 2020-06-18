Showtime is moving “Desus and Mero” to a more prominent, and competitive timeslot when the late night series returns next month.

“Desus and Mero” will move from Monday to Sunday, while keeping its weekly Thursday night slot, airing both nights at 11 p.m. ET. On Sunday, that means they will go head to head with HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.” “Desus and Mero” will continue to shoot remotely from the hosts’ own homes returning on July 5.

When it returns, “Desus and Mero” will air alongside “Black Monday,” which airs its second season finale on July 5, and “The Chi.”

Hosted by Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez), “Desus and Mero” is the duo’s follow-up to their late-night talk show on Vice. The series features the duo chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day’s hot topics in their signature style in front of a small live studio audience from New York City.

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, “Desus & Mero” is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.