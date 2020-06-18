Showtime is moving “Desus and Mero” to a more prominent, and competitive timeslot when the late night series returns next month.
“Desus and Mero” will move from Monday to Sunday, while keeping its weekly Thursday night slot, airing both nights at 11 p.m. ET. On Sunday, that means they will go head to head with HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.” “Desus and Mero” will continue to shoot remotely from the hosts’ own homes returning on July 5.
When it returns, “Desus and Mero” will air alongside “Black Monday,” which airs its second season finale on July 5, and “The Chi.”
Hosted by Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez), “Desus and Mero” is the duo’s follow-up to their late-night talk show on Vice. The series features the duo chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day’s hot topics in their signature style in front of a small live studio audience from New York City.
Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, “Desus & Mero” is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.
14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
