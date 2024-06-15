Sean “Diddy” Combs returned his key to the City of New York after Mayor Eric Adams sent him a pair of letters condemning his abuse towards ex-partner Cassie Ventura, TheWrap has learned.

According to the Mayor’s office, Combs returned the key on June 10 after letters were sent to addresses in both New York and Los Angeles on June 4 (Diddy also has a home in Miami, all three of which were raided by Homeland Security in March).

“Like many people, I was deeply disturbed by recent footage of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting his then partner,” the Mayor began his letter. “I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.”

“The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers,” he continued. “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key.”

“I have accepted their recommendation and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately return his Key to the City,” Adams concluded. “The city record will be updated to reflect our decision.”

The update comes a month after CNN released surveillance footage of a March 2016 incident in which Diddy can be seen assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. She first filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, which he refuted at the time.

However, the disgraced musician has since apologized, saying, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses.”

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video — disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went out and sought professional help. I got into going to therapy, had to go into rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” Diddy continued on Instagram. “But I’m committed to being a better man every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Howard University similarly rescinded Diddy’s 2014 honorary doctorate earlier this month due to the video evidence.

TMZ was first to report news of the key being returned.