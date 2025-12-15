Trump’s ‘Disgusting and Vile’ Rob Reiner Post Sparks Blowback Online: ‘This Is a Sick Man’

President Donald Trump drew swift backlash online Monday after claiming in a Truth Social post that filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed because of Reiner’s opposition to him in what he called an “incurable” case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Reiner and his wife were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday with wounds consistent with a knife attack, one source told TheWrap on Sunday. Police arrested the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, on Sunday night, according to media reports.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Trump posted to Truth Social Monday. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Social media outrage quickly erupted online bashing the president’s insensitive comments. Maria Shriver said that Trump “has no human decency.” Her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also responded to the statement calling it “disgusting and vile.”

Politicians across the aisle also responded with ire to Trump’s insensitive words. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the president was a “sick man” while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”

You can check out more reactions to Trump’s post below.

I try to rise above the noise all the time, but this individual has no human decency. This goes beyond. It’s absolutely disgusting. We should all be horrified and disgusted by this inhumane behavior, because that’s what it is. Rob and Michele Reiner were good, kind, loving… https://t.co/GOO8HThG04 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 15, 2025

And furthermore, for the record: Rob and Michele Reiner were devoted parents. They deeply loved all their children and they never gave up trying to care for them. Every single one of them. It’s important to know this and understand this. This is not a time for judgement, for… https://t.co/834eGMdO4s — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 15, 2025

Dear @RepThomasMassie: Thank you for your humanity. I want you to know the White House isn’t ignoring Trump’s post about Rob Reiner and Michele. The official White House rapid response account amplified Trump’s post. https://t.co/e2qEenLXzj — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 15, 2025

He's just lost it. Now saying Rob and Michele Reiner caused their own murder because they didn't support him.



So sick. pic.twitter.com/Ru1JNuMexj — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 15, 2025

What a disgusting and vile statement. https://t.co/Bdv6qI38ee — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) December 15, 2025

I don't want to hear another sanctimonious word from the Republicans who accused Democrats of not showing enough sadness when Charlie Kirk died.



Donald Trump's message about Rob and Michele Reiner's death is a monstrosity. pic.twitter.com/PQnmyXtRQK — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 15, 2025

Rob Reiner was a beloved Californian who always used his platform to make the world better. Donald Trump making light of him and his wife’s murders is a new low for this petty, hateful man. His party needs to condemn this. pic.twitter.com/lU52Ohh7Cd — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) December 15, 2025

Our evil, mentally ill president, celebrates the murder of Rob Reiner



He – and all who enable him – will eventually go to hell. I pity them all. pic.twitter.com/PSVUI8bDhU — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 15, 2025

The president’s TruthSocial post about the Reiners’ horrific deaths is quite a contrast from how Rob Reiner reacted to the murder of Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/3DozHQjrFQ pic.twitter.com/ezdt5OO6ye — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) December 15, 2025

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak.



This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.



Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

This statement is wrong.



Regardless of one’s political views, no one should be subjected to violence, let alone at the hands of their own son. It’s a horrible tragedy that should engender sympathy and compassion from everyone in our country, period. https://t.co/WjZ6kOoomR — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) December 15, 2025

This is a sick man. https://t.co/l0TS2PhFlZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 15, 2025

This goes way beyond politics. This is pure evil. https://t.co/bev4Y9DWBV — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 15, 2025

This is both disgusting and expected.



The Scumbag-in-Chief pic.twitter.com/WgxBVIRgU3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2025

this is one of the most psychotic things Trump has ever posted pic.twitter.com/pX3p1WhQAa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2025

