Trump’s ‘Disgusting and Vile’ Rob Reiner Post Sparks Blowback Online: ‘This Is a Sick Man’

The president claims the beloved director and his wife were killed due to “Trump Derangement Syndrome”

President Donald Trump and Rob Reiner (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and Rob Reiner (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump drew swift backlash online Monday after claiming in a Truth Social post that filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed because of Reiner’s opposition to him in what he called an “incurable” case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Reiner and his wife were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday with wounds consistent with a knife attack, one source told TheWrap on Sunday. Police arrested the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, on Sunday night, according to media reports.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Trump posted to Truth Social Monday. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Social media outrage quickly erupted online bashing the president’s insensitive comments. Maria Shriver said that Trump “has no human decency.” Her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also responded to the statement calling it “disgusting and vile.”

Politicians across the aisle also responded with ire to Trump’s insensitive words. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the president was a “sick man” while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.”

You can check out more reactions to Trump’s post below.

