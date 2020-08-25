Dorinda Medley is leaving the “Real Housewives of New York City” after six seasons.

Medley, best known for hosting annual cast getaways at her Berkshires mansion, made the announcement she would not be returning to Bravo reality show on Instagram Tuesday.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…,” Medley wrote.

“But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away,” she continued. “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

'The Real' Adds 'Real Housewives' Star Garcelle Beauvais as Newest Co-Host

Medley joined the cast of the Bravo reality show in Season 7. She previously appeared as a guest in several episodes as a friend of original “New York” housewife Ramona Singer.

“Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success,” Medley added.

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” is currently airing with Medley, Singer, Sonja Morgan, LuAnn de Lesseps and newcomer Leah McSweeney. A sixth housewife, Tinsley Mortimer, departed midseason.

The next season of “RHONY” will definitely look different with the two departures. Andy Cohen has said he wants to diversify the cast as well; the show has never featured a Black woman as a main cast member. The only castmember of color, Jules Wainstein, lasted for one season. Wainstein self-identified as half-Asian, half-Jewish.

TheWrap has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Check out Dorinda Medley’s farewell post, below.

