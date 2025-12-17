E.W. Scripps Board Unanimously Rejects Sinclair’s $622 Million Takeover Bid

E.W. Scripps’ board unanimously rejected Sinclair’s unsolicited takeover bid, saying it was not in the company’s or shareholders’ best interests.

The $622 million proposal would have given Scripps shareholders about 12.7% of the combined company. Sinclair, which already owns an 8.2% stake in Scripps, made the offer last month to buy out remaining shareholders at $7 per share — a roughly 200% premium to Scripps’ 30-day volume-weighted average price.

“The board is committed to acting in the best interests of all Scripps shareholders as well as the company’s employees and the many communities and audiences it serves across the United States,” Kim Williams, the chair of Scripps’ board, said. “After careful consideration, Scripps’ board determined that Sinclair’s unsolicited acquisition proposal is not in the best interests of Scripps and its shareholders. The board nonetheless remains open to evaluating opportunities to enhance shareholder value and will continue to consider any course of action, including any acquisition proposal, that is in the best interest of all shareholders.”

The merger rejection comes as Nexstar Media Group looks to acquire Tegna in a $6.2 billion transaction. Under current regulation of the federal cap on station ownership, a single owner may not control stations reaching more than 39% of U.S. households. A Nexstar-Tegna merger would double that reach. The proposed Sinclair-Scripps merger would have also extended past the 39% limit.

While Scripps rejected the larger rival’s bid, the company said it remained open to evaluating opportunities to enhance shareholder value, including any future proposals.

Scripps owns a portfolio of 61 television stations in 41 markets in addition to national networks like Court TV and Ion. Sinclair operates and/or provides services to 185 TV stations in 85 markets. Under Sinclair’s proposal, the combined company would have a market capitalization of $2.9 billion, according to Sinclair.