Evangeline Lilly is facing backlash for comments she made on Instagram this week saying that she and her family are choosing not to self-isolate during the current coronavirus outbreak.

The actress was trending on Twitter along with her “Lost” co-star Daniel Dae Kim Thursday, who announced he’d been diagnosed with the virus earlier that day.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post earlier this week.

Fans responded in the comments with criticisms for the actress, with one user urging her to “flatten the curve and save lives.”

“No corona house arrest?” said another person, to which Lilly replied, “Not for this family.”

Lilly continued to explain her thinking in the comments, comparing the virus to martial law, which means direct military control of civilian functions.

“I’m having those conversations daily with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving,” she said.

“Let’s be vigilant right now,” she continued. “And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure. Stay in touch. We’re in this together. Thank you for listening. I have heard you.”

The actress also cited freedom as a reason for her personal choices during the pandemic.

“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect,” she said.

Twitter users also had a bone to pick with the “Ant-Man” star.

“Evangeline Lilly should be exiled to a deserted island where everything seems weird and cool for like four years and then absolutely unwatchable for two more,” wrote New York Times culture writer Dave Itzkoff.

“10am: Evangeline Lilly says she won’t self-quarantine because she ‘values freedom over her life.’ 2:30 pm: Daniel Dae Kim announces he’s tested positive for Coronavirus. …there’s a lesson here,” wrote IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich.

“*angrily crosses “Evangeline Lilly” off of my “Celebs I Look To For Pandemic Advice” list*,” wrote podcast host Patrick Monahan.

“SHAME ON Evangeline Lilly…… She may feel her personal freedoms are hers to exercise, BUT, she is jeopardizing the lives of every person her children and she come in contact with. Not the least of which, her own father with stage 4 cancer,” wrote another user.

