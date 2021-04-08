Facebook, Instagram Hit by Global Outages

The social network ran into some problems on Thursday afternoon, with both Facebook and Instagram experiencing mass outages that impacted users from the U.S. to Eastern Europe.

DownDetector.com, a website dedicated to tracking outages, reported more than 180,000 Facebook issues between 2:20 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. PT on Thursday; Instagram had more than 100,000 complaints during that same time frame.

Disappointed users from across the globe shared their frustration in DownDetector’s comment section.

“Down in Sweden now!” said one user.

“Down in northern Michigan,” chimed in another user. “No notifications, can’t reply or see comments, my page won’t load. What’s going on??”

Others from Egypt, Montreal, and Denmark, among other locations, complained their Facebook or Instagram accounts were unavailable.

Facebook did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the outages.

As usual with something like this, many Facebook and Instagram users ran to Twitter to share their displeasure — or jokes. Here’s a taste of what’s being said on Twitter:

It feels like every week now that we all come to twitter to double check if instagram is down or not #instagramdown #facebookdown #instagram pic.twitter.com/hJ9O6GKqyF — John Stevens (@Sworldyt) April 8, 2021

Me running to Twitter to check if its only my Facebook that's down pic.twitter.com/L9zvdFTSaQ — Igbo Nationalism (@igbonational) April 8, 2021

Instagram: down

Facebook: down

WhatsApp: down Everyone on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/wrNMUwTwsj — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 8, 2021

Everyone waiting for instagram to come back up #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/4jjZHG0CIa — ‏ً (@BxnjiPKD) April 8, 2021

Facebook has more than 2.2 billion global users, and Instagram has more than 1 billion global users.