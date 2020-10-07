mark zuckerberg facebook

Getty Images

Facebook to Suspend Political Ads After Polls Close to Block Candidates’ ‘Premature Victory’ Claims

by and | October 7, 2020 @ 3:32 PM

The Social Network says ads will stop running for one week once polling closes on November 3

Facebook on Wednesday said it would temporarily block political ads for one week following U.S. election day in November to safeguard against candidates claiming “premature victory.” The ad suspension will kick in when polls close on November 3, the company said.

The update to Facebook’s election policy, mentioned in an afternoon blog post, said it will also “add more specific information” that “counting is still in progress and no winner has been determined,” if President Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s pages were to claim an early win. Facebook added that it will direct users to its “voter information center” for up-to-date info on election results.

“If the candidate that is declared the winner by major media outlets is contested by another candidate or party, we will show the name of the declared winning candidate with notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram, as well as label posts from presidential candidates, with the declared winner’s name and a link to the Voting Information Center,” Facebook VP Guy Rosen said in the blog post.

Also Read: 'Morning Joe' Lights Up Trump's Stimulus Flip-Flop: 'Is That the Art of the Deal?' (Video)

Instagram users will receive similar election updates on the app. Here’s a look at what users will see as votes are coming in:

Previously, Facebook’s detractors — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) being perhaps the most prominent among them — have ripped the company for not doing enough to weed out lies in political ads. In response, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said on several occasions he thinks users are better off deciding what is and isn’t true for themselves, rather than having the tech giant do it for them.

During a speech last year at Georgetown University, Zuckerberg said he believed “in a democracy it’s really important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying, so they can make their own judgments,” before adding he’s doesn’t think “a private company should be censoring politicians or news.”

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

how to stream fox news coverage of the 2020 first presidential debate joe biden donald trump

How to Watch Fox News’ Coverage of the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Live Online
cnn logo how to stream cnn first 2020 presidential debate joe biden donald trump

How to Watch CNN’s Coverage of the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Live Online
msnbc logo how to stream watch first 2020 presidential debate joe biden donald trumpo

How to Watch MSNBC and NBC News’ Coverage of the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Live
pbs newshour how to watch first 2020 presidential debate joe biden donald trump

How to Watch PBS NewsHour’s Coverage of the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Online
Totally Under Control

‘Totally Under Control’ Film Review: The Horror Film of the Year Is a Documentary About COVID-19
patti lupone randy rainbow

Randy Rainbow Teams With Patti LuPone to Imagine ‘If Donald Got Fired’ in Song
James Corden performs "Maybe I'm Immune"

James Corden Parodies Paul McCartney With ‘Maybe I’m Immune’ Sendup of Trump’s COVID Nonsense Speak (Video)
morning joe

‘Morning Joe’ Lights Up Trump’s Stimulus Flip-Flop: ‘Is That the Art of the Deal?’ (Video)
Donald Trump

Colbert Points Out How Most People With COVID-19 Don’t Get Trump’s Level of Care (Video)
tucker carlson tonight whines about people caring about trump having covid

Tucker Carlson: It’s ‘Politically Motivated Hysteria’ to Worry About Trump Spreading COVID (Video)
Stephen Miller Donald Trump Chris Christie COVID-19 coronavirus

Stephen Miller Becomes At Least 20th Person in Close Contact With Trump to Test Positive for COVID-19