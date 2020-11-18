Fox/ABC/NBC
Fall is the big time for broadcast, when NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox traditionally debut their most promising new dramas and comedies in hopes of kicking off the Nielsen season strong. And though there are far fewer freshman shows airing in the time of corona, the Big 4 have managed to roll out some new series (and a few acquired titles that are new to them
) over the last few weeks.
CBS
Rank: 14 • Show: "Manhunt: Deadly • Net: CBS • Total Viewers: 1.570 million • *"Manhunt: Deadly Games" previously aired on Spectrum Originals earlier this year. But either way, this tally is a death sentence.
Fox
Rank: 13 • Show: • "Cosmos: Possible Worlds"* • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 1.582 million • *"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" first aired on Nat Geo Channel before making its way to broadcast television. Perhaps it should have stayed on cable.
NBC
Rank: 12 • Show: "Connecting..." • Net: NBC • Total Viewers: 1.646 million • Didn’t really connect with all that many people. *Removed from NBC’s schedule Nov. 3, will air remaining Season 1 episodes on streaming service Peacock.
Fox
Rank: 11 • Show: "neXt" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 1.768 million • Nah, next. *Canceled by Fox on Oct. 30.
ABC
Rank: 10 • Show: "The Con" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 2.282 million • Couldn't con its way into a stellar opener.
Fox
Rank: 9 • Show: "Filthy Rich" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 2.871 million • Off to kind of a poor start. *Canceled by Fox on Oct. 30.
Fox
Rank: 8 • Show: "L.A's Finest"* • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 2.881 million • *"L.A.'s Finest" Season 1 already ran on Spectrum, so these numbers are...fine.
CBS
Rank: 7 • Show: "The FBI Declassified" • Net: CBS • Total Viewers: 3.337 million. • Proves a docuseries about the FBI is no substitute for "FBI."
ABC
Rank: 6 • Show: "Big Sky" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 4.033 million • More "medium" than "big" for this list.
ABC
Rank: 5 • Show: "Emergency Call" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 4.267 million • Not "9-1-1," but this will do.
FOX
Rank: 4 • Show: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 4.457 million • We can see the "Masked Singer" bump this Ken Jeong-hosted competition is getting.
ABC
Rank: 3 • Show: "Supermarket Sweep" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 4.781 million • Leslie Jones-hosted revival swept into one of this fall's top slots.
CBS
Rank: 2 • Show: "B Positive • Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.961 million • More like a solid A (at least, for this season).
NBC
Rank: 1 • Show: "The Weakest Link" • Net: NBC • Total Viewers: 6.067 million • The strongest of the bunch -- so far.