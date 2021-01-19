Film Academy Names Fernando Garcia EVP of Member Relations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that it has hired Fernando Garcia as Executive Vice President of Member Relations and Awards. He will oversee the processes for submissions, nominations, voting and balloting, and will report to COO Christine Simmons.

In addition, Garcia will lead engagement and outreach initiatives for the organization’s members and work with the Academy’s Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity. He will also work with the Branch Executive Committees to expand the diversity of Academy membership and to create more platforms for filmmakers around the world. A graduate of USC, Garcia got his start in marketing and publicity at DreamWorks working on the campaign for the Best Picture-winning “Gladiator” and the first film to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar, “Shrek.”

He then joined Paramount as vice president of special projects & events, working on hits such as “Iron Man,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Star Trek,” and ‘Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.” After leaving Paramount, Garcia started his own publicity firm, The Fernando Garcia Company, where his clients included Amazon Studios, Disney, NBC, New Regency and Prime Video.

“Fernando is an innovative thinker with a deep passion for movies and a true appreciation for the people who make them,” said Simmons. “He joins the Academy’s leadership at a pivotal time, and we are confident he is just the person to lead our global membership forward and further the Academy’s mission to support, identify and champion talent in our filmmaking community.”

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the Academy’s leadership team,” said Garcia. “I look forward to working with them to find new ways of bringing together the incredible individuals who create the films we all love, and to uplifting great filmmaking from all around the world.”