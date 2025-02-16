Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Explodes On-Air Over Elon Musk Influence: ‘Show That You Give a Damn!’ | Video

Michael Steele went on an explosive on-air rant about the indifference of Democrats regarding Elon Musk’s increased power in the Oval Office, yelling: “I’d just like to see somebody wake the hell up and get excited about the fact that your country is under assault!”

While on the topic of fired government employees at the hands of Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the former RNC Chair and co-host of MSNBC’s “The Weekend” said, “I’d just like you to show that you give a damn!”

Michael Steele telling it like it is 👇 — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) 2025-02-16T14:38:34.359Z

“That you got a little emotion about the fact that people are losing their jobs indiscriminately!” he continued. “That this individual sitting down at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has given absolute power to one man, who brings his son into the into the Oval Office, whose son says to him, ‘You’re not the president! You shouldn’t be in that chair!’ Now, where did he get that from? He got it from his daddy! Because that’s what his daddy thinks of the man who brought him into the Oval Office.”

Steele didn’t stop there. He also warned that the “barbarians” are “in your bedrooms” and “in your living rooms.” He continued, “They’ve got they got your data, dumb ass! They got all your stuff! Elon Musk has his tentacles in everything you’re doing! Not just off of X, but he’s in the Treasury Department! He’s in the Labor Department! He’s in Department of Homeland Security! And nobody seems to give a damn! So that’s all I want — somebody to show that they care enough to get off their fat ass and say something about it!”

Steele wasn’t the only host who expressed concern.

“I used to not be one of those people that were like ‘we’re not going to have elections in four years,’” Symone Sanders-Townsend explained. “I’m like, ‘ya’ll gotta chill out.’ [But] I am thoroughly concerned about how we survive.”

She compared the state of political affairs in the United States to the 2024 movie “Civil War.” Sanders-Townsend added, “All hell was breaking loose in Washington, D.C., and in places all across the country, and there were people in the middle of the country that were just living their lives like nothing was happening.”

“And I think that is actually where we are,” she continued. “And there are going to be a lot of people that are going continue to just go on about their daily lives as though Rome is not burning.”

Trump has signed at least 65 executive orders since taking office in January, the most in a president’s first 100 days of office in several decades. The flurry of orders has prompted some to warn of a potential constitutional crisis, and several of Trump’s orders are being debated in court.

This week the U.S. government terminated the contracts of thousands of federal workers at the behest of Musk. USA Today interviewed some of the people who were fired and discovered that despite having never received bad performance reviews, their termination notices all had similar language:

“The agency finds, based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the agency would be in the public interest,” the letters reportedly read. Many of the federal employees were still in their probationary periods when they were fired.

You can watch the clip from “The Weekend” in the video above.